082520_cno_hole in one.jpeg
Photo courtesy Robb Rosebrook

STRYKER — Arron Bowman, a Monroe, Mich. resident, recorded a hole-in-one at Riverside Greens Golf Course on Aug. 16.

Bowman aced the par-3, 194-yard 14th hole during the Big Hole Tournament. Bowman’s club of choice was a six-iron.

