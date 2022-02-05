Johnston LOI

Hilltop senior Avrie Johnston (seated, center) has signed a letter-of-intent to further her academic and golf careers at Division II Tiffin University. Watching Johnston sign her letter are her parents Brent (seated, left) and Tracie Johnston (seated, right). Also pictured is Hilltop head golf coach Connor English.

 Photo courtesy Hilltop High School

