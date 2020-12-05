The following are wrestling preview capsules with information returned to the Crescent-News.
• GMC
FAIRVIEW
Head coach: Josh Neilsen (Third year at Fairview).
Last season: Second at GMC.
Letterwinners lost: none.
Returning letterwinners: Michael Betz (So., 126); Summer Bates (Jr., 113); Kaden Blair (Sr., 138); Robby Bennett (So., 152); Kyler Blair (So., 160); Bryce Krill (Jr., 170); Zep Bowers (Jr., 182); Wes Bowers (Sr.); Dylan Pettit (So., 132); Caleb Sprague (So., 145); Tyler Martin (Sr., 285).
Promising newcomers: Dawson Sines (Fr., 126); Jace Chapman (Jr., 145)l Airees Davenport (Fr., 106).
Strength: “We have some individuals who put in a lot of off season work.”
Weakness: “We will have some starters with only one or two years experience.”
TINORA
Head coach: Nick Siewart (7th year at Tinora)
Last season: 25-11, First at GMC).
Letterwinners lost: Aaron Short (district qualifier), Lucas Schlegal (state alternate), Tim Meyer (district qualifier), Lucas Flory (district qualifier).
Returning letterwinners: Caiden Cramer (sectional placer), Vince Monnin (district qualifier), Jordyn Hoffman (sectional placer), Tegan Reynolds, Makenna Helmke (girls state placer), Jack Ordway, Bernie Friedricksen, Drew Helmke (district qualifier), Hunter Grunden (district qualifier), Dallas Dachenhaus, Dalton Wolfrum, Owen Tong (district qualifier), Draven Bartley, Javen Gaines (district placer), Zane Gaines (district alternate), Stone Eis.
Promising newcomers: Ashwhyn Peterson, Heidy Monnin, Anden Ankney, Kyan Ankney, Corbin Wannemacher, Cameron Urivez, Gavin Bowers, Landon Newsome, Clark Makenzie.
Strength: “This season we are returning quite a few wrestlers with a good amount of experience and success on the wrestling mat for us. We have a good group of seniors that are looking at making it down to Columbus before they finish their careers here at Tinora and we also have a large group of underclassmen who have worked really hard for the past couple of years to come in and make a mark as well.”
Weakness: “We lost four really good wrestlers last year to graduation and filling those spots will be tough, but I believe that our kids are up for the challenge. We will be a little thin at the lower weights and with everything going on right now with the COVID situation, I am not sure how many matches our kids will be able to get in to help them get better throughout the season.”
Overall outlook: “I think this team will be very competitive. I am looking for our seniors and upperclassmen to step it up and help lead us to Columbus and I am also looking for some of our underclassmen to be ready to push themselves and have a better season than last year.”
League outlook: ”I believe this year we should win another GMC Championship as long as everyone comes out and works on improving every week. Also, Wayne Trace has some very good individuals and a couple kids who should place at state and a couple more that should make it. Fairview has good numbers and some really tough kids as well that will mix up the conference race in the middle. Ayersville, Edgerton and Hicksville were young last year and I believe that they will be competitive in duals as well.”
• NWOAL
ARCHBOLD
Head coach: Brian Becher (19th year, 553-160-1 record).
Last season: 30-12, sectional champions.
Letterwinners lost: Brennan Short (2x state qualifier), Mason Babcock (state qualifier), Shane Eicher (3x district qualifier), Juan Garcia (3x district qualifier) and Adrian Juarez (district qualifier).
Returning letterwinners: Logan Bowerman (So., 106), Wyat Fryman (So., 120, district qualifier), Jose Torres (So., 126), Wyatt Armstrong (So., 132, district alternate), Andrew Francis (Sr., 132, state qualifier), Rusty Short (Jr., 138), Gabe Chapa (So., 138), Josh Nofzinger (Sr., 145, district alternate), Brayton Hobbs (So., 145), Johnathan Yoder (Sr., 160, district qualifier), Jose Luna (Jr., 160), Carson Meyer (Sr. 182, state qualifier), Dylan Aeschliman (So., 182), Hayden Dickman (So., 220, district qualifier), Bransin Ebersole (Jr., 285), Spencer Simon (Jr., 285).
Promising newcomers: Mason Miller (106), Ian Grime (120), Brodie Dominique (132), Wyatt Ripke (160), Yong Rata (220), Blake Grime (285).
Strength: “We have 30 kids signed up. Six are incoming freshmen who were junior high state qualifiers. That’s the most we’ve ever had.”
Weakness: “We have low numbers in our upper two grades.”
Overall outlook: “Our best guys will have the expectations of being state placers and we should be competitive in most dual meets simply because we have such good numbers.”
League outlook: “The traditionally strong wrestling programs of Delta, Wauseon and Liberty Center should once again be at the top of the league. The wrestlers from all three of those schools are technically sound and wrestle very hard. All of the other teams in our league have competitive individuals but lack the depth of the better teams.”
BRYAN
Head coach: Matt Dominique (4th season).
Last season: 3-19 overall, 0-5 NWOAL.
Letterwinners lost: Carter Hoffman (220, 26-13 district qualifier).
Returning letterwinners: Jeffery Lower (Sr., 132), Dylan McCandless (Sr., 182, district qualifier), Christian Hollister (Sr., 285, district qualifier), Aiden Fenter (Jr., 132, district alternate), Mikey Wolff (Jr., 152), Broston Bernath (Jr., 138), Malachi Collins (So., 160, district alternate), Lane Hurlbert (So., 126), Tyler Spisak (So., 220), Zain Bell (So., 285).
Promising newcomers: Owen Wheeler (Jr., 120-126), Tre Shartzer (Jr., 170), Dominique Bherns (Fr., 106-113), Donnell Bush (Fr., 120-126), Justing Epling (Fr., 132-138), Jaydon Dennis (Fr., 152-160).
Strength: “I feel one of the strengths we have this year is we return the entire team, except for our lone senior in Carter Hoffman. Dylan McCandless returns for his senior season, along with Christian Hollister. They both have big goals for the season and are ready to step into leadership roles. The junior class core will help the seniors in that leadership role. They are also ready to make that next step and lead not only in the practice room but in match situations.”
Weakness: ”Postseason experience is something we do not have a lot of in the room other than McCandless and Hollister.”
Overall outlook: “Optimistic with everything that is going on. Looking forward to possibly filling all the weight classes which puts us in a better position when it comes to dual meets.”
League outlook: “The league will be tough as it always is and we are looking to compete. We want to get 1 percent better every day so we are ready for the end of the season and the tournament run.”
WAUSEON
Head coach: Michael Ritter (17th year at Wauseon, 21st overall).
Last season: 19-7, first in NWOAL.
Letterwinners lost: Nolan Ray (sixth at state, 2x state qualifier), Samuel Sosa (state qualifer), Jarrett Bischoff (sixth at state), Ethan Glover (2x district qualifier), Wyatt Lane (2x district qualifier), Wes Spadafore (district qualifier).
Returning letterwinners: Damon Molina (2x state qualifier), Lawson Grime (state qualifier), Connor Nagel (district qualifier), Connor Twigg (3x district placer), Zaden Torres (district qualifier), Collin Twigg (district qualifier), Chase Santiago (district qualifier), Jaden Banister, Ethan Kessler, Jack Shema, John Martinez, Carter Nofziger, Mason Ritter, Hunter Wasnich, Manny Gante, Zaiden Kessler.
Strength: “Even though we lost a very good senior class, we still have a lot of experienced and talented wrestlers. I think many of those kids are kind of flying under the radar. They may not have the previous season accolades as some of our underclassmen have had in the past, but they’re a good group. Our roster numbers are up, which will provide some great depth and competition in the practice room. We’re going to have some good wrestlers on our second team, which is a nice problem to have.”
Weakness: “COVID issues will be something that we and every other team will have to battle all year. It’s going to be difficult to know what our lineup will be from week to week. However, because of our depth, we should be able to apply the next man up saying and will have full confidence on the wrestler that steps in for someone who may be out for an extended period.”
Overall outlook: “We’re going to have to be creative in getting our best kids separated and all in the lineup to maximize our potential. This is a very hard working and hungry group to show that we can continue the success we’ve enjoyed over the last several years. We’re very excited to see what this team can do and how the freshmen progress. We also have several wrestlers that have individual state placement goals that we will try to help them achieve.”
League outlook: “As returning league champions, we are going to do everything we can to repeat for a fifth straight year. If we can do that, it would be our ninth league title in the last 13 years. We are returning a lot of league placers, even though we lost some significant point scorers from last year’s team. I think we’ll be right in the hunt, along with Archbold and Delta.”
