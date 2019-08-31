Saturday High School Sports Scores
Volleyball
Defiance def. Toledo Whitmer 25-12, 25-20
Defiance def. Toledo Bowsher 25-9, 25-13
Toledo Central Catholic def. Defiance 26-24, 25-21
Toledo Central Catholic def. Delta 25-18, 25-11
Toledo Bowsher def. Delta 17-25, 25-17, 25-20
Toledo Start def. Delta 26-24, 25-20
Swanton def. Edon 25-14, 25-7, 25-19
Boys Soccer
Lake 3, Defiance 1
Ottawa-Glandorf 2, Bryan 2
Archbold 6, Fort Jennings 0
Girls Soccer
Defiance 0, Miller City 0
Lima Bath 6, Kalida 0
Boys Cross Country
Otsego 29, St. Joseph CC 49, Rossford 65, Swanton 78, Toledo Waite 145, Pettisville NTS
Holgate 45, New Riegel 72, Lakota 84, Maumee Valley Country Day 95, Ottawa Hills 104, Gibsonburg 166, Old Fort 183, Cardinal Stritch 252, Delta NTS
Girls Cross Country
St. Ursula Academy 24, Pettisville 54, Toledo Whitmer 57, Toledo Waite 118, Stryker NTS, Swanton NTS
Gibsonburg 48, Lakota 85, Ottawa Hills 87, Old Fort 90, Holgate 111, New Riegel 129, Cardinal Stritch NTS, Delta NTS, Maumee Valley Country Day NTS
Girls Golf
Ursuline Academy 313, LCC 329, Massillon Jackson 343, Notre Dame Academy 345, Benjamin Logan 356, Centerville 359, Perrysburg 362, Shelby 381, Lima Shawnee 416, Tippecanoe 419, Defiance 539, Manchester NTS
Girls Tennis
Bryan 4, Napoleon 1
