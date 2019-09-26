@CNRandyR
EDGERTON – The recent rise of Edgerton football almost coincides with the rise of star running back Hunter Prince. With his name already etched into the Bulldog football record books, the senior is looking to leave his mark with one season left wearing the Maroon and Gold.
“It’s been an amazing journey,” Prince said, looking back on his career at Edgerton. “I’ve had some great teammates that’ve turned into leaders. They’ve rubbed off of me in a good way.”
It’s been a ride of near-misses and close calls. Starting with his freshman year of 2016, Prince watched as the team team finished 7-3 and missed the playoffs by one spot. The Bulldogs advanced his sophomore campaign, but lost at home in the opening round to Tiffin Calvert, 50-43.
“We missed the playoffs my freshman year. We saw what could have been and how hurt we were to just miss,” mentioned Prince. “We came out my sophomore year and wanted it bad. We made the playoffs but lost. That set it up for last year.”
The success ratcheted up last season. Edgerton went through a perfect 10-0 regular season, winning the Green Meadows Conference title for the first time since 1983.
“It’s been pretty interesting since my freshman year,” added the senior running back. “We have more of a desire to win. That’s really carried over. The class that just graduated, we all saw what we could be.”
The ride didn’t end until the regional finals. After blowout wins against Norwalk St. Paul and Pandora-Gilboa, the season came to an end against a McComb team that eventually won the state title.
“It was a very exciting year,” Prince said of last season. “My grade and that class, we’ve been playing football together since we were little. We’ve always been a competitive group. It was just an amazing journey.”
Prince more than did his part. Last season alone, he ran for a school-record 2,221 yards and an unbelievable 35 touchdowns.
“It was a fun experience,” Prince said of last year.
But last season is last season. The Bulldogs have turned to defending the GMC title. After cruising past county teams Hilltop, Edon and Montpelier, Edgerton ran past Fremont St. Joe’s last week in a final tune-up before conference play begins.
“This year, we realize we can make it that far (again),” Prince said of reaching the playoffs. “We’re just trying to make it a little bit farther. We have to come out and work hard every day.”
Green Meadows Conference play for the Bulldogs starts with a bang, as Edgerton hosts Fairview.
“It should be a good game,” Prince said of the Apaches. “We have to stick with the gameplan and execute very well.”
Prince is doing his part. Through four games, he leads the team with 675 yards and has scored a total of 11 touchdowns. While the numbers are good, it’s the work ethic he wants to be know for.
“I want these guys to look up to me and I want to make sure I bust my butt in practice everyday,” Prince said. “I want to give them the leadership role that I looked up to as a freshman.”
Prince also knows this will not be his final season of football. While not sure of a school, he knows he’ll be playing on Saturday’s next year.
“I have a couple teams that are catching my eye,” he said.
First, he has a final regular season to get through at Edgerton.
