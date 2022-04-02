040222_cno_metz loi.jpg

Hicksville senior Taylor Metz (seated, second from right) has signed a letter-of-intent to further her academic and cross country/track and field careers at Division III Muskingum University in New Concord. Watching Metz sign her letter are, front row, from left: Metz’s sister Chloe and her parents Stephanie and Josh Metz. Also pictured are, back row, from left: Hicksville assistant cross country coach Donna Lysaght, head cross country and assistant track coach Paul Payne, girls track head coach Dave Blue and assistant cross country coach Kelly Van Horn.

 Photo courtesy Paul Payne

