Hicksville senior Taylor Metz (seated, second from right) has signed a letter-of-intent to further her academic and cross country/track and field careers at Division III Muskingum University in New Concord. Watching Metz sign her letter are, front row, from left: Metz’s sister Chloe and her parents Stephanie and Josh Metz. Also pictured are, back row, from left: Hicksville assistant cross country coach Donna Lysaght, head cross country and assistant track coach Paul Payne, girls track head coach Dave Blue and assistant cross country coach Kelly Van Horn.
