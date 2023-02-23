HICKSVILLE — After nearly 15 years of Lucas Smith manning the head job for Hicksville football, there will be a new man in charge for the Aces as Jestin Davis takes the reins of a head job for the first time in his career.
HICKSVILLE — After nearly 15 years of Lucas Smith manning the head job for Hicksville football, there will be a new man in charge for the Aces as Jestin Davis takes the reins of a head job for the first time in his career.
Davis was hired last season as the linebackers coach for the Aces, and after one game took over as defensive coordinator, helping Hicksville to a 2-8 record.
Jestin is a 2006 graduate of Edgerton High School where after graduation, he played college football for two seasons at Defiance College.
He eventually got into coaching back at his alma mater as a varsity assistant where he jumped around from a varsity assistant to a junior high coach before going to Rossford to coach under his head coach as a player Todd Drusback.
He took a break from coaching following his tenure with Rossford and eventually landed at Hicksville where he and his wife have resided for the past few years.
“I’m really excited, I love football. I love being around high school football. I think it’s the purest form of football and there is nothing better than being on the sideline on Friday night,” Davis said. “But I’m also excited to lead the young men off the field, I think that’s where I can really make a difference.”
Davis takes over a Hicksville program with a proud history that includes state final four trips in 2004 and 2011 as well as a playoff win as recently as 2017 under Smith.
Davis, being a graduate of a Green Meadows Conference school remembers the 2004 state final four trip for Hicksville well and wants to continue the tradition after the program has won three games in the past two seasons and hasn’t seen a winning campaign since 2019.
“Historically, Hicksville has been a great football program, they went to the final four back in 2004 so the history is there,” Davis said.”
The first-time head coach believes that a rejuvenated youth program in Hicksville that saw 100 kids in their flag and tackle football programs in first through sixth grade, will help in the rebuilding process.
“The community supports the program and there are a couple of things we need to do,” Davis said of rebuilding the football program. “We need to continue to build our youth program … as long as that continues to feed into the varsity program that will help.”
“And then the other thing I think will help is just competing,” Davis added. “We’ve lost that a little bit with low numbers where kids aren’t necessarily having to compete for a spot, compete to be on the field, but we are getting back to that and we will compete every day in practice.”
The Aces will open their season on the road against Patrick Henry in 2023.
