HICKSVILLE — Hicksville Exempted Village Schools unveiled the newest addition to the school complex on Sunday afternoon as an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony were held at the new athletic and academic annex attached to the south end of the building.
School board, community and business members were present for the ceremony for the addition, which is about 27,000 square feet. The facility includes multiple classrooms, restrooms and locker rooms, along with space for basketball courts, volleyball courts, batting cages and a full weight room.
The new facility will be able to be utilized by all of the Aces’ sports teams in some form or fashion, along with the full student body.
