HICKSVILLE — Saturday evening marked a marquee occasion on the area sports scene as Hicksville High School hosted the inaugural Northwest Ohio Senior Classic and Special Olympics Exhibition.
Local senior basketball players joined in the festivities that helped raise proceeds for the Special Olympics programs in Defiance, Henry, Fulton and Williams Counties. The event helped raise over $5,000 for the programs, sponsored in part yb Jim Schmidt Family of Dealerships and with contributions by Two Bandits Brewing Co., Subway of Hicksville, Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy and Screenprinting, the Hicksville News Tribune and Hicksville Community Television.
The girls all-star game saw the East team defeat the West team 62-59. Napoleon’s Sophie Chipps was named Girls All-Star MVP with a game-high 18 points while Hilltop’s Jayma Bailey and Wauseon’s Hayley Meyer each scored a dozen for the East squad. A balanced scorecard for the West team saw Ayersville’s Neva Sheets and Bryan’s Reese Grothaus score eight points each to pace the team while Isabelle Burnett of North Central scored seven points and the trio of Lindsay Bergman (Hicksville), Gracie Shepherd (Wayne Trace) and Emma Hickman (Edon) each chipped in six.
In the boys all-star game, the West squad narrowly edged the East by a 79-77 margin. Defiance High School senior Bradyn Shaw hit four 3-pointers in the second half and rolled up 28 points to lead all scorers and earn MVP honors. Ayersville’s Tyson Schlachter had 12 points to help the West cause while Paulding’s Ethan Foltz had 11 and Hicksivlle’s Aaron Klima netted nine.
The East team saw Napoleon’s Blake Wolf, Tinora’s Luke Harris and Delta’s Bryce Gillen all finish with 14 points as team leaders. Stryker’s Elijah Juillard had seven.
Along with the All-Star games, a 3-point contest and dunk contest were held. Harris brought home the dunk contest and boys 3-point contest trophies while Tinora’s Khloe Weber was the girls 3-point champion and Defiance County sharpshooter Johnny Davis of Hicksville was the Special Olympian 3-point contest winner.
Edgerton Special Olympic standout Stevie Kimpel, who has competed in Special Olympic contests for over 45 years, was also honored before the Special Olympic East-West game for his accomplishments athletically and his support for Edgerton High School athletics.
NWO Senior Classic
East-West Games
At Hicksville
Girls
EAST (62) - Khloe Weber 8; Peyton Armey 3; Ellie Grieser 3; Sage Woolace 3; Haley Mohler 2; Sophie Chipps 18; Sophie Rupp 5; Madison Prigge 0; Liv Mueller 4; Lexa Schuller 4; Jayma Bailey 12; Hayley Meyer 12.
WEST (59) - Isabelle Burnett 7; Carrie Zeedyk 2; Kenzie Schroeder 0; Neva Sheets 8; Taylor Smith 6; Reese Grothaus 8; Lindsay Bergman 6; Gracie Shepherd 6; Emma Hickman 6; Blayze Langenderfer 4; Hayleigh Jewell 4; Mira Horvath 2; Amanda Taylor 0.
Three-point goals: East - Chipps 2, Bailey 2, Meyer 2, Rupp. Armey, Grieser, Woolace. West - Sheets 2, Smith 2, Grothaus 2, Hickman 2, Bergman, Burnett.
East 31 31 - 62
West 26 33 - 59
Boys
EAST (77) - Kaden Frenn 6; Elijah Juilliard 7; Blake Wolf 14; Aiden Hammontree 0; Aiden Behrman 6; Luke Harris 14; Aiden Funkhouser 2; Bryce Gillen 14; Levi Barnum 2; Abe Kelly 6; Landon Hines 4; Cayden Jacoby 2.
WEST (79) - Brody Retcher 4; Garrett Walz 0; Aaron Klima 9; Parker Moore 3; Bradyn Shaw 28; Quin Burt 0; Evan Cox 2; Corey Everetts 2; Carter Kiess 6; Tyson Schlachter 12; Tyler Davis 0; Jamison Grime 2; Ethan Foltz 11..
Three-point goals: East - Wolf 4, Harris 4, Gillen 4, Kelly 2, Behrman, Juillard. West - Shaw 4, Klima 3, Foltz 3, Kiess 2, Schlachter, Moore.
East 32 45 - 77
West 30 49 -79
