The Hicksville competition cheerleading team advanced to the state competition on Feb. 26 after qualifying from district competition at Anthony Wayne High School recently. Team members include, not in order, Phenix Yochum, Taylor Early, Destiny Wells, Veronica Vasquez, Katie Chapman, Maddie Stairhime, Mallory Sarchet, Alaina Stuckey, Trista Bond, Olivia Clark, Allie Nelson, Shalee Miller, Skylar Suffel and Liv Steffens.

 Photo courtesy Lisa Early

