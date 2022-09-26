A pair of former Defiance High School assistants will get the chance to lead Henry County programs this spring as Patrick Henry and Napoleon both named head baseball coaches in recent days, pending board approval.
On Sept. 20, Patrick Henry announced that Brett Yungmann would be named the next head coach of the Patriots’ baseball program following two years as an assistant under Ray Greene while Napoleon announced Monday that the Wildcats will be led by Eric Sprague in 2022.
In Hamler, Yungmann takes over a program that he coached and played for as a 2011 PH graduate before graduating from Bowling Green State University in 2015. Following his college graduation, Yungmann spent four seasons on the Defiance High School baseball coaching staff under head coach Tom Held from 2016-19 with Sprague as a fellow assistant on the 2016 Division II state championship team. The former PH player and assistant is also in his third season coaching the Patriots’ boys golf team and is a teacher at PH..Yungmann takes over for Greene, who was 26-40-2 in three seasons coaching the program.
“I’m grateful for this opportunity and I am excited to get to work with these players,” said Yungmann. “It is a great group of kids that I believe can set a standard here at PH for the future of the program.”
“Brett understands the importance and significance the Patriot Baseball program has in the community and the area,” added PH athletic director Luke George. “He grew up and played in a time when Patrick Henry Baseball was making deep tournament runs and winning a lot of games. We really liked that Brett branched off and got experience at an elite program like Defiance under Coach Held to start his coaching career. We are also really excited to have one of our teachers here on campus leading our baseball program. We believe that Brett can make connections in our youth to generate excitement and help build back Patrick Henry Baseball.”
Down the road in Napoleon, Sprague’s hiring brings another former Bulldog assistant and a 2000 DHS grad to coach in the rivalry between the Bulldogs and Wildcats.
A former DHS and Defiance College baseball player, Sprague currently serves as a career connections teacher at Defiance Middle School. The new Wildcat skipper served as an assistant on Alan Maag’s Ayersville varsity baseball program last season and has been a high school assistant coach in three states at Mount Vernon (Ohio), Fishers (Ind.) and Okeechobee (Fla.).
“I am proud, honored and appreciative of the school and community for selecting me to head the Napoleon baseball program,” said Sprague in a statement. “I look forward to working with the student athletes and the community to uphold Napoleon’s tradition of excellence.”
The Wildcats recorded their best season of Jason Holubik’s seven-year tenure a season ago, finishing 17-13 on the year and 8-6 in Northern Lakes League play, good for fourth in the tough conference, including a win over then-undefeated and state-ranked Perrysburg. Holubik was 61-101 in his stint coaching Napoleon, leading the team to the D-II district finals before falling to rival Defiance.
“I am excited to have Eric Sprague become our next head varsity baseball coach,” said Napoleon AD Andy Ham. “Coach Sprague brings a great deal of baseball experience and knowledge to the Wildcats program. We had a strong pool of candidates for this position. Coach Sprague displayed a great vision for the Napoleon baseball program.
“I believe Coach Sprague will be a wonderful asset to our kids and the baseball program. Our current staff and exiting head coach created a winning program. I look forward to building upon those accomplishments.”
