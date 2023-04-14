DHS Headley.jpg

Nate Headley patrols the sidelines for Defiance girls basketball against Archbold in the DPT Classic on Dec. 5. Headley’s resignation was accepted on Wednesday after three seasons.

 Jeff Long/C-N Photo

After three years with Nate Headley at the helm, Defiance girls basketball will be in search of a new head coach to lead the program after Headley’s resignation was accepted by the Defiance City Schools Board of Education on Wednesday.

