After three years with Nate Headley at the helm, Defiance girls basketball will be in search of a new head coach to lead the program after Headley’s resignation was accepted by the Defiance City Schools Board of Education on Wednesday.
Headley leaves the program after an 8-61 overall record and a 3-24 record in the Western Buckeye League. It was by no means a successful tenure in wins and losses for the three-year veteran, but he is still thankful for his time on Palmer Drive.
“It was difficult at times and in terms of wins and losses we weren’t where we wanted to be,” Headley, who was the JV coach and head varsity assistant for the program for four years before being named head coach in 2020, said. “I had some success as a JV coach and I think we made some progress, despite it not showing in the win-loss column. I’m still thankful for the opportunity that I was given.”
“I think we embodied our overall team message of how important it is to be there for each other, especially in times of adversity,” Headley added. “And our effort was always exceptional no matter the situation. We were never in a situation where our girls didn’t want to be there or they weren’t playing hard and that was something that we prided ourselves on.”
Despite no improvement in the win column in his final season at Defiance, Headley’s squad did improve as they started 0-6 but four of those six losses were by single digits. And in their last WBL contest of the season, they held a lead over eventual league champion and Division III regional runner-up Ottawa-Glandorf at halftime before falling in the second half.
“Nate is a class act that always had the welfare of our girls and the program as a priority,” Defiance athletic director Jerry Buti said. “We just couldn’t get over the hump and get anything positive win-loss wise going. It certainly wasn’t due to lack of effort by the staff. Nate is very knowledgeable about the sport and is good for kids. We appreciate the time and effort he put forth and I hope he coaches again somewhere in our programs.”
Headley cited his reasoning for stepping down as head coach as wanting to spend more time with family.
“It wasn’t an easy decision and it was something that my wife and I had discussed for a while, Headley said. “Obviously coaching with a young family is taxing so I am looking forward to spending more time with my family. I obviously wish the best for the program going forward and hopefully the next head coach can accomplish some things that we weren’t able to.”
Headley also noted that despite him stepping away right now, he doesn’t want to take coaching off the table in the future.
“I don’t want to ever rule that out because I do enjoy coaching and all that goes with it. I’ve coached several different sports but basketball is one where I feel I can offer the most in terms of experience,” Headley said. “This isn’t something where I’m tired of coaching, it’s just that it’s not the right time for me right now. At some point it may be the right opportunity again.”
As for the search for the next leader of the program, Buti and company are already busy on that front.
“We are setting up interviews at this time and are looking for someone to rebuild our program from bottom to top with energy , fundamentals and discipline,” Buti said. “There are no shortcuts in athletics. You win with hard work by coaches and players and buy-in by the parents!”
