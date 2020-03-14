CARMEL, Ind. — The Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference (HCAC) continues to closely monitor the spread of COVID-19 and its impact on our member institutions’ campus operations. The health and safety of our student-athletes is our highest priority.
With the decision of many of our member institutions to extend spring break periods, have students return to their homes, and/or shift to online learning environments, the HCAC Presidents Council, at the direction of the HCAC Commissioner and in consultation with the HCAC Administrative Council has implemented the following policy:
All athletic competition (conference and non-conference) at HCAC member institutions is indefinitely suspended, effective immediately (with the limited exception of teams that have departed their campus and are competing during their spring break periods).
All other athletically-related activities besides competition are permitted to continue, as determined by each campus.
The conference has developed objective criteria that would allow for a safe return to play with an equitable and reasonable amount of conference competition.
If the established criteria can be satisfied by five or more of the HCAC member schools on or before April 6, the HCAC will reinstate conference competition and athletic activities for those member schools willing and able to participate.
If that is unable to occur, or if other outside factors should develop forcing a majority of our campuses to cancel athletics for the spring, we would regrettably be forced to cancel all athletic activities throughout the HCAC for the 2019-20 academic year.
