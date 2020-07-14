With area Division III conference’s moving to play only in-conference teams for the fall season, the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference announced via press release on Friday the conference and its institutions will not start the 2020 fall sports season on time.
The decision affects 13 teams in five sports at both Defiance College and the HCAC. No outside competition will begin for men’s and women’s tennis; men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s cross country until Sept. 1.
“For the low-contact sports, it’s not going to be a lot of difference,” said Defiance College Athletic Director Derek Woodley. “For football, it has an effect.”
Volleyball and men’s and women’s soccer has been pushed back to Sept. 7 and the start of football has been delayed until Sept. 12.
With the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) and the Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) playing in-conference games only, Defiance had already lost its first two football games of the season, Sept. 5 against Capital and Sept. 12 against Albion.
“Men’s soccer and volleyball, it’s getting tough,” Woodley said of attempting to find teams to play.
Football will be affected the most with the changes. Men’s and women’s golf, which had its spring season wiped out, usually begins in late August. Cross country also starts around the same time.
Right now, the football opener for the Yellow Jackets would be Sept. 26. If games are not rescheduled, Defiance has a scheduled week off on Sept. 19 before hosting Alfred State on Sept. 26. The HCAC opener for Defiance is Oct. 3 at Rose-Hulman.
“We’re still holding strong,” Woodley said of the HCAC. “We’re looking at some possibilities. We want our student-athletes on the field.”
Volleyball and soccer will take a small hit, as both normally start a week before the new mandated season opener set by the conference.
“While each HCAC campus has developed guidelines and procedures for the healthy return to play for student-athletes and permissible starting dates for practice and competition have been set, the conference is also continuing to closely monitor national developments and ever-changing guidelines and recommendations,” the conference said in a release. “The HCAC and its member campuses will continue to study, refine, and evaluate planned return to sport protocols to ensure that all of student-athletes have a safe and meaningful fall season.”
