In a dip back into the C-N sports photo archive, five years ago today (March 21, 2015) marked the date the Defiance boys basketball team earned its first state tournament berth since 1940 with a convincing 58-33 victory over Parma Heights Holy Name at the Stroh Center at Bowling Green State University. Here, guard Wes Detter (center) and Josh Scott (12) leap off the bench as the Bulldogs punched their ticket to the Division II state tournament, which they ultimately won with thrillers against Dayton Dunbar and Cleveland Central Catholic.
