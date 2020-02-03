NAPOLEON — Area gymnastics teams all got together Saturday in Napoleon for the Tumble for the Cure.
Liberty Center won the meet with a 129.25. Patrick Henry was second with a 124.9, followed by Napoleon with 112. Other teams that competed but didn’t have enough girls for a team were Holgate, Defiance and Tinora.
For Liberty Center, Meredith Zeiter took the top all-around spot with Bailey Johnson right behind her. Zeiter was also first on bars and floor, second on vault and third on beam. Johnson was second on bars and floor, fourth on vault and sixth on beam. Also for the Tigers, Sam Engler was fifth in the all-around, first on vault, fourth on floor, fifth on beam and sixth on bars. Kaelyn Greken was 11th in the all-around and ninth on vault. Calla Oelkurg was fifth on bars but had a fall on beam that aggravated an old injury so was pulled from the rest of the meet to save her for districts.
For Patrick Henry, junior Hailee Baird placed second on beam with an 8.7, third on vault with an 8.05, fourth on floor with an 8.5 and eighth on bars with an 8.05. She also placed fourth all-around with a 32.3. Senior Laila Rutter placed fourth on bars with a 7.6. Freshman Gracin Vance placed fourth on vault with an 8.8. Senior Brianna Gerken placed sixth on vault with a 7.9.
