Patrick Henry hosted Whitmer and Northview in a gymnastics meet on Friday. The Patriots won with a 121.15, Whitmer was second with a 104.55 and Northview was third with a 104.55.

Junior Hailee Baird won vault with a 7.9, while freshman Gracin Vance took third place with a 7.6. On bars, Baird won with an 8.1, while senior Laila Rutter took second place with a 7.7 and Vance took fourth place with a 7.35. On beam, Baird took second place with a 7.6. On floor, Baird took second place with an 8.65, senior Bree Gerken came in third with an 8.65 and Rutter came in fourth with an 8.5. In the all-around, Baird won with a 32.25 and Rutter came in third with a 30.65.

