Patrick Henry hosted Whitmer and Northview in a gymnastics meet on Friday. The Patriots won with a 121.15, Whitmer was second with a 104.55 and Northview was third with a 104.55.
Junior Hailee Baird won vault with a 7.9, while freshman Gracin Vance took third place with a 7.6. On bars, Baird won with an 8.1, while senior Laila Rutter took second place with a 7.7 and Vance took fourth place with a 7.35. On beam, Baird took second place with a 7.6. On floor, Baird took second place with an 8.65, senior Bree Gerken came in third with an 8.65 and Rutter came in fourth with an 8.5. In the all-around, Baird won with a 32.25 and Rutter came in third with a 30.65.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.