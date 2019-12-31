HAMLER — Host Patrick Henry finished second in a four-team meet in local gymnastics action on Friday against Eastwood, Toledo Christian and Springfield.
Hailee Baird was fourth in the vault, second on the beam and first in the floor exercise to lead the Patriots in their first meet of the season. Her efforts in the sessions propelled Baird to a second-place finish in the all-around with a total score of 32.35.
Brianna Gerken was second in the bars with a 7.1 while freshman Gracin Vance was third.
“Being that this was our first meet of the season, we didn’t perform too badly,” said PH head coach Darcy Krassow. “The first meet is usually a little shaky for every team. It was for us on certain events but we also had some small victories.
“A lot of the little things we did wrong are things that are easily fixable for us which is a plus.”
Eastwood finished 0.6 points ahead of the Pats, 121.95-121.35, while Springfield was third and Toledo Christian fourth.
