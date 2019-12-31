PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg got the best of visiting Patrick Henry in gymnastics action on Monday, defeating the Patriots, 136.5-125.05.

Brianna Gerken was the top Patriot scorer in the vault and bars with 7.9 scores while Hailee Baird led the way in beam (8.9) and floor (8.45). Laila Rutter was close behind Baird in both exercises with scores of 8.0 in beam and 8.05 in floor against the reining district champions.

PH will return to action Saturday at home in the Patriot Invitational.

