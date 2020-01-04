HAMLER — Perrysburg won the Patriot Invite on Saturday with 131.85 points, nipping runner up Liberty Center's 126.2. Host Patrick Henry finished third with 123.1 points.
Meredith Zeiter won the all-around and finished first on floor for Liberty Center. Also for LC, Sam Engler placed first on the vault and Bailey Johnson was first on the beam.
Haille Baird led Patrick Henry with a third place finish on the vault (8.15) and floor (8.85). Baird also placed fifth in the all-around, at 32.7.
