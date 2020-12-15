NAPOLEON — Napoleon opened the 2020-21 gymnastics season with a win as the Wildcats beat Tinora, Liberty Center and Antwerp at the 2020 Snowflake Invitational.

Napoleon tallied 119.25 points to win the team title, as Paige Weaver was second on vault and third in the all-around to lead the way. Ally Bohls added fourth-place finishes in both the bars and beam.

LC’s Samantha Engler won the all-around title for the Tigers, finishing first on vault (8.2) and bars (7.8), second on beam (8.75) and fourth in the floor exercise (8.6). LC teammate Calla Oelkrug was second in the all-around, finishing as runner-up on bars (7.6).

Tinora was second as a team, paced by Ellie Rose (third, bars, 7.3; fourth vault, 8.05).

Antwerp freshman Hannah Molitor won both the beam (9.1) and floor (8.85) while twin sister Brooke was second on floor and third on beam.

Snowflake Invitational

Team Scores

Napoleon 119.25, Tinora 97.6, Liberty Center 94.85, Antwerp 35.2

Events

Bars: 1. Samantha Engler (LC) 7.8, Calla Oelkrug (LC) 7.6, Ellie Rose (T) 7.3, Ally Bohls (N) 7.1, Morgan Ashbaugh (N) 7.0. Floor: 1. Hannah Molitor (A), 8.85, 2. Brooke Molitor (A) 8.75, 3. Oelkrug (LC) 8.7, Engler (LC) 8.6, Weaver (N) 8.2. Beam: 1. H. Molitor (A), 9.1, Engler (LC), 8.75, B. Molitor (A) 8.5, Bohls (N) 8.1, Oelkrug (LC)/Averie Shroyer (N) 7.5. Vault: 1. Engler (LC) 8.2, Weaver (N) 8.15, Oelkrug (LC) 8.1, Rose (T) 8.05, Emily Meyer (T)/Shroyer (N) 8.0. All-Around: 1. Engler (LC) 33.35, Oelkrug (LC) 31.9, Weaver (N) 30.35, Rose (T) 30.25, Bohls (N) 30.05

