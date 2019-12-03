LIBERTY CENTER
Last season: District qualifier, state qualifier.
Head coach: Rachel Amstutz (10th year).
Letterman lost: Burgin Bachman (Sr., 3 letters), Kerrigan Kania (Sr., 2 letter), Madison Meienburg (Sr., 2 letters).
Returning lettermen: Bailey Johnson (Sr., 3 letters, district champion bars, state qualifier beam, state all-around alternate), Meredith Zeiter (Sr., 3 letters, state qualifier bars/floor), Samantha Engler (Jr., 2 letters).
Promising newcomers: Calla Oelkrug (Fr.), Kaelyn Gerken (Fr.), Chelsea Sattler (Fr.).
Strengths: "We have our top three scorers back from last year."
Weaknesses: The fourth team score on each event.
Overall outlook: “We are so excited to see how these girls do this season.”
