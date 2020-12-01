• GMC
AYERSVILLE
Head coach: Bethany Wolf
Promising newcomers: Lily Weisgerber (Jr.), Ashlynn Tracy (Fr.).
Strength: “As first-year high school gymnasts, they are ready and eager to take on the upcoming high school season.”
Weakness: “Due to COVID, the girls were out of club gymnastics for a couple of months where they are typically in the gym perfecting old skills and learning new skills.”
Overall outlook: ”This will be the first year for Ayersville to have competing gymnasts. We have two girls this season. We are excited to bring high school gymnastics to Ayersville and are hoping to learn new skills and perfect the skills they already had. I am very excited to see what this season brings for them.”
HOLGATE
Head coach: Bethany Wolf
Letterwinners lost: Rylie Schuller (2020 state, beam); Ruth Wenzinger, Kyle Sugg.
Returning letterwinner: Haylee Hartman.
Strength: “Competing as an individual this season will give Haylee the opportunity to focus on perfecting current skills and learning new skills.”
Weakness: “Due to COVID, Haylee was out of club gymnastics for a couple of months where she is typically in the gym perfecting old skills and learning new skills.”
Overall outlook: “As a returning gymnast, Haylee already knows the expectations of high school gymnastics and is prepared to take on the season.”
TINORA
Head coach: Bethany Wolf
Returning letterwinners: Juniors Megan Hancock, Ellie Rose and Pia Patel (was injured last season).
Promising newcomers: Juniors Emily Meyer and Gaby Westhoven.
Strength: “With a full team for Tinora, we are looking forward to an exciting season.”
Weakness: “Due to COVID, the girls were out of club gymnastics for a couple of months where they are typically in the gym perfecting old skills and learning new skills.”
Overall outlook: “We are very excited for the upcoming season. With a full team, we are looking forward to working hard to improve as a team score and hopefully place at some invites this season.”
• NWOAL
LIBERTY CENTER
Head coach: Bethany Wolf
Letterwinners lost: Meredith Zeiter (2020 state, bars); Bailey Johnson (fifth at state in beam).
Returning letterwinners: Samantha Engler (Sr.), Kaelyn Gerken (So.), Calla Oelkrug (So.), Chelsea Sattler (So.).
Promising newcomers: Lilah Krueger (Fr.), Ella Rosebrook (So.), Audrey Branson (Fr.), Aleeah Brown (Fr.), Kendall Sweet (Fr.).
Strength: “With many returning gymnasts, the girls already know what to expect from high school gymnastics and are very prepared to take on the season.”
Weakness: “Due to COVID, the girls were out of club gymnastics for a couple of months where they are typically in the gym perfecting old skills and learning new skills.”
Overall outlook: “We are very excited for the upcoming season. With a large team and many returning gymnasts, we are hoping for great things this year.”
• NLL
NAPOLEON
Head coach: Bethany Wolf
Letterwinners lost: Samantha Wulff.
Returning letterwinners: Morgan Ashbaugh (Sr.), Ally Bohls (Sr.), Emma Rowland (Jr.), Alivia O’Mary (Jr.), Ashten Hunt (Jr.), Ella Cordes (So.), Paige Weaver (So.), Ada Griffith (So.).
Promising newcomers: Alyssa Kruse (Jr.), Averie Shroyer (So.), Adelaide Healy (Fr.).
Strength: “With many returning gymnasts, the girls already know what to expect from high school gymnastics and are very prepared to take on the season.”
Weakness: “Due to COVID, the girls were out of club gymnastics for a couple of months where they are typically in the gym perfecting old skills and learning new skills.”
Overall outlook: “We are excited for the upcoming season. With a large team and many returning gymnasts, we are hoping for great things this year.”
