Antwerp’s Hannah Molitor won all four events to capture the all-around title at the Tri-County gymnastics meet that featured Tinora, Patrick Henry, Liberty Center, Ayersville, Defiance and Antwerp.
Molitor scored an 8.5 n the vault, 8.4 on the bars, 9.15 on the beam and 9.3 on the floor for a 35.35 all-around score.
Liberty Center claimed the second and third overall spots. Sam Engler was second to Molitor in the vault (8.2), bars (8.05) and beam (9.0). She was fourth on the floor (8.5) and finished with an all-round score of 33.75.
Calla Oelkrug was third in the vault (8.15) and bars (7.95) and second on the floor (9.0) and sixth in the beam (8.45) to finish with a score of 33.55 for third overall.
In the team scores, Liberty Center was able to edge Patrick Henry, 128.1-121.7.
Team Scores
Liberty Center 128.1, Patrick Henry 121.7
Events
Bars: 1. Hannah Molitor (Antwerp) 8.4; 2. Sam Engler (LC) 8.05; 3. Calla Oelkrug (LC) 7.95; 4. Hailee Baird (PH) 7.2; 5. Gracin Vance (PH) 7.1. Floor: 1. Hannah Molitor (Antwerp) 9.3; 2. Calla Oelkrug (LC) 9.0; 3. Hailee Baird (PH) 8.7; 3. Ellie Rose (Tinora) 8.7; 5. Kaelyn Gerken (LC) 8.4. Beam: 1. Hannah Molitor (Antwerp) 9.15; 2. Sam Engler (LC) 9.0; 3. Hailee Baird (PH) 8.95; 3. Brooke Molitor (Antwerp) 8.95; 5. Madison Ducat (Defiance) 8.6. Vault: 1. Hannah Molitor (Antwerp) 8.5; 2. Sam Engler (LC) 8.2; 3. Calla Oelkrug (LC) 8.15; 4. Lily Weisgerber (Ayersville) 8.1; 5. Emily Meyer (Tinora) 8.0. All-Around: 1. Hannah Molitor (Antwerp) 35.35; 2. Sam Engler (LC) 33.75; 3. Calla Oelkrug (LC) 3.55; 4. Hailee Baird (PH) 32.7; 5. Brooke Molitor (Antwerp) 32.05.
