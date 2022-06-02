On Wednesday evening, Larry Grube Ballfield at Kingsbury Park was re-dedicated following an $85,000 project that installed a new backstop, dugouts, PA system and infield playing surface on the historic area. Hoffman Builders, Kellermyer Design, the Steve Grube family, the City of Defiance, the Defiance Area Foundation and the Defiance Baseball Association all were contributors to the project’s completion. Pictured are, from left, Dan Kellermyer of Kellermyer Design, Defiance Mayor Mike McCann, DBA facilities manager and project manager Randy Swary, Steve Grube and son Trajen, Rob Held of BSN Sports and Steve Hoffman of Hoffman Builders.
On Wednesday evening, Larry Grube Ballfield at Kingsbury Park was re-dedicated following an $85,000 project that installed a new backstop, dugouts, PA system and infield playing surface on the historic area. Hoffman Builders, Kellermyer Design, the Steve Grube family, the City of Defiance, the Defiance Area Foundation and the Defiance Baseball Association all were contributors to the project’s completion. Pictured are, from left, Dan Kellermyer of Kellermyer Design, Defiance Mayor Mike McCann, DBA facilities manager and project manager Randy Swary, Steve Grube and son Trajen, Rob Held of BSN Sports and Steve Hoffman of Hoffman Builders.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.