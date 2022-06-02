060222_cno_kingsbury park dedication.jpg

On Wednesday evening, Larry Grube Ballfield at Kingsbury Park was re-dedicated following an $85,000 project that installed a new backstop, dugouts, PA system and infield playing surface on the historic area. Hoffman Builders, Kellermyer Design, the Steve Grube family, the City of Defiance, the Defiance Area Foundation and the Defiance Baseball Association all were contributors to the project’s completion. Pictured are, from left, Dan Kellermyer of Kellermyer Design, Defiance Mayor Mike McCann, DBA facilities manager and project manager Randy Swary, Steve Grube and son Trajen, Rob Held of BSN Sports and Steve Hoffman of Hoffman Builders.

 Jeff Long/C-N Photo

