DAYTON — So many questions were left unanswered from a year ago for Napoleon.
What would this team have done in its first-ever state appearance? How does a program move on without closure from an unprecedented year?
Even after the 2020-21 season got underway, the motivation for the ‘Cats was clear and head coach Corey Kreinbrink always had the next question for his team: What’s next?
After Saturday’s Division II state championship game at UD Arena in Dayton, it was clear there were no more questions from Napoleon.
Only statements.
The team’s seniors — Ella Griffith, Halle Good, Alyssa Jackson, Grace Hopkins, Taylor Strock, Kalli Helberg and Caely Ressler — had one dream and one goal.
It wasn’t any win or career point total, they already have that with Strock as the program’s all-time leading scorer and Ressler the all-time leader in assists.
It wasn’t the Northern Lakes League title, they won that a year ago in unbeaten style and did it again this time around.
It was seeing that wooden trophy with the green plaque and gold statue.
It was feeling the string of the Dayton nets around their necks and it was finally getting to see zeroes on the clock and red lights on the scoreboard in the final game of the year.
“The last two years, we’ve always kinda thought about what’s next,” said Kreinbrink. “For me personally, wins have been relief and losses have been terrifying. You win a game and you’re looking forward to what’s next. We finally got to our last what’s next, we didn’t have any more left.
“We just wanted to lay it on the line and play good basketball.”
The state champion Napoleon Wildcats — read that again Napoleon fans — even got to share the moment with those they won’t ever forget.
2020 seniors Cait Good, Shae Pedroza and Emily Bostelman got their chance to cut down a share of the state title net with the 2021 team, providing some of the closure that this team and this community had craved.
The hugs, the tears, the roars and the cheers; they all felt that much better on a day like Saturday.
Look up and down the stat sheet — be it the Wildcat offense scoring a title-tilt record 76 points on 60 percent shooting, the defense holding Vinton County 25 points below its scoring average or the ‘Cats’ 16 assists on 22 baskets — and the team’s dominance is unassailable.
But Saturday wasn’t about stats or margins of victory or records or tallies on a sheet.
It was about heart. It was about love. It was about pain. It was about life.
Congratulations Napoleon.
Hang that banner, mount that photo in the Grand Canyon and as you make the drive down Perry Street, take a second look at that Wildcat painted on the street.
I think it may just have cracked a smile.
