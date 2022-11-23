With sweltering heat in the first few weeks of the high school football season and snowy squalls in the most recent weekend on the gridiron, the football season sees it all from a meteorological perspective.
From a historical perspective, Ohio high school football is tough to beat as well. With an expanded postseason, the playoffs last a week longer, making anyone that survives the gauntlet necessary to reach the state finals a worthy champion.
Some absolutely bonkers stats came from this weekend of high school football regional finals action. Here’s some of the most interesting ones:
• With New Bremen and Marion Local winning on Saturday, the Midwest Athletic Conference now has had at least one team in the state semifinals for 29 straight years and multiple teams in the final four for the 25th time in that span. 10 times it’s been three teams.
• Van Wert has reached the regional finals in three straight seasons and nearly made it to their second final four in three years by giving No. 1 Cleveland Glenville all it wanted in a 42-33 thriller. Prior to 2018 (VW’s first playoff trip under Keith Recker), the program had only ever been to that point once (2000 state runner-up) in a history that dates back to the 1920s. Part of that staff this year are Antwerp graduate Josh Poulson and Hilltop graduate Josiah Poletta.
• Want to know how impressive that showing was for Van Wert against Glenville? The Cougars’ 33 points were the most by any Tarblooder opponent this year, were 12 points more than the previous three playoff opponents combined and were nearly equal to the amount that D-II regional runner-up Avon (21 points) and D-I regional runner-up Olentangy Liberty (14 points) scored on Glenville early in the season.
• Speaking of defense, good luck scoring on Marion Local. The Flyers ripped off their seventh shutout in eight weeks and their 10th of the season, tying the most in OHSAA history. Only a Versailles field goal in the regional semifinals snapped a shutout streak that dated back to week six. The No. 1 Flyers have allowed 33 points all season. That’s not a typo.
And in case you think those clampdowns came against the lower part of their schedule, think again. Vs. 11-2 Wapakoneta? 21-7. Vs. 11-2 McComb? 42-0. Vs. 11-3 New Bremen? 38-16. Vs. 11-2 Coldwater, 35-0. Vs. 9-4 Versailles? 62-10 combined. Vs. 12-2 Allen East this past Saturday? 55-0. Ouch.
• Looking ahead at the state finals in two weeks, there will only be two chances for teams to repeat and only one repeat chance in the same division. Division I reigning champ Lakewood St. Edward is in the state semifinals and could get a rematch with Springfield in the finals if the Wildcats upset Cincinnati Moeller.
The other reigning champion is Marion Local (of course). The Flyers won their state-record 12th state title last year in Division VII over Newark Catholic but Tim Goodwin’s team will compete in Division VI this year, with a possible meeting with 2021 D-V state runner-up and six-time state titleist Kirtland in the cards.
• There are still some chances at history for the 28 remaining football teams competing. in Divisions I through VII, seven of the 28 will be playing for their first-ever berth in a state title game (Kings Mills Kings, D-II; Bloom-Carroll and Tipp City Tippecanoe, D-III; Jefferson Area, D-IV; Canfield South Range, D-V; Beverly Fort Frye, D-VI; Lima Central Catholic, D-VII).
Of those seven, Tippecanoe and Jefferson Area are competing in the first state semifinals in their programs’ history.
• Of the remaining 21, a pair of droughts have been snapped as Gahanna Lincoln is in the state semifinals for the first time since 1982 and a trip to the finals would be the second-ever for the Golden Lions after finishing as state runner-up in 1976.
For Parma Heights Holy Name, the 1975 state title marks the only final four trip in school history and the Green Wave are back with a matchup against Canfield in D-III. Canfield, which knocked out defending state champion Chardon last week, has one state trip in its history as well, a 2005 state runner-up finish to Toledo Central Catholic in the Irish’s first state title run.
Finally, the Jefferson Area Falcons, located in Ashtabula County about 15 miles west of the Pennsylvania border, made it to the state semifinals in Division IV for the first time in school history. What’s even more impressive is that the Falcons have just two other playoff trips in school history in 2020 and 1999 and were one-and-done both times.
• Of the 7,699 residents of Canfield (per the 2020 census), just about all of them will be busy on Friday night. The Youngstown suburb has two teams in the state semifinals with the Canfield High School Cardinals competing in the D-III state semifinals against Parma Heights Holy Name at Euclid and the South Range Raiders, located in neighboring Beaver Township, playing Liberty Center in the D-V semis at Clyde. Both games will be played at 7 p.m. on Friday.
South Range, sometimes referred to as North Lima South Range, will be familiar to some area sports programs. Patrick Henry football knocked off the Raiders 48-28 in the D-V state semifinals in their title year of 2005. The Raiders also competed against Fairview on the softball diamond in 2021 when the Apaches beat the Raiders 10-0 for the D-III state title in Akron. In boys soccer, Archbold fell short 1-0 to South Range in the Division III state semifinals in 2015 and in wrestling this past spring, Wayne Trace senior grappler Hunter Long won the 132-pound state title against Raymond Cmil of South Range.
• Thoughts go out to Defiance athletic director Jerry Buti, who is almost certainly heartbroken that his alma mater Bellaire’s Cinderella playoff run ended by a narrow 35-28 loss to Fort Frye in the Division VI Region 23 finals. Since he certainly isn’t busy with getting a winter sports season organized at DHS, I’m sure he was overwhelmed with following his Big Reds’ run from a 6-4 regular season to the regional finals and coming up just short of the program’s first state semifinal berth since 2006.
OHSAA Football State Semifinal Pairings
Designated home team listed first.
Pairings shown with overall won-lost record.
Division I – both games Friday, 7 p.m.
Lakewood St. Edward (13-1) vs. Gahanna Lincoln at Mansfield Arlin Field
Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (13-1) vs. Springfield (12-1) at Piqua Alexander Stadium
State Championship: Friday, Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
Division II – both games Friday, 7 p.m.
Massillon Washington (12-1) vs. Akron Archbishop Hoban (13-1) at University of Akron InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field
Toledo Central Catholic (13-1) vs. Kings Mills Kings (13-1) at Wapakoneta Mercy Health Wapak Ford Field
State Championship: Thursday, Dec. 1, 7 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
Division III – both games Friday, 7 p.m.
Canfield (12-1) vs. Parma Heights Holy Name (11-2) at Euclid Community Stadium
Carroll Bloom-Carroll (13-1) vs. Tipp City Tippecanoe (13-1) at London Bowlus Field
State Championship: Friday, Dec. 2, 3 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
Division IV – both games Saturday, 7 p.m.
Steubenville (12-2) vs. Cincinnati Wyoming (14-0) at Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus
Jefferson Area (11-3) vs. Cleveland Glenville (13-0) at Canal Fulton Northwest Jim Schalmo Field, Dr. Martin Smilek Stadium
State Championship: Saturday, Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
Division V – both games Friday, 7 p.m.
Ironton (14-0) vs. Germantown Valley View (13-1) at Cincinnati Princeton Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium
Canfield South Range (14-0) vs. Liberty Center (14-0) at Clyde Robert J. Bishop Jr. Stadium
State Championship: Friday, Dec. 2, 10:30 a.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
Division VI – both games Saturday, 7 p.m.
Maria Stein Marion Local (14-0) vs. Columbus Grove (12-2) at Lima Spartan Stadium
Kirtland (14-0) vs. Beverly Fort Frye (13-1) at Canfield South Range Reminder Athletic Complex
State Championship: Saturday, Dec. 3, 10:30 a.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
Division VII – both games Saturday, 7 p.m.
New Bremen (11-3) vs. Lima Central Catholic (10-4) at Wapakoneta Mercy Health Wapak Ford Field
Warren John F. Kennedy (12-1) vs. Newark Catholic (11-1) at Orrville Red Rider Stadium, Heartland Field
State Championship: Saturday, Dec. 3, 3 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
