Rematches happen in the postseason all the time, some in consecutive years, some with decades between.
It’s not often that two programs reuniting brings up heartbreak and joy on both sides.
Napoleon and Willard, 107 miles apart, will meet once again in the regional finals but this time on the girls hardwood as the incredible season the Ladycats have put together takes its most significant step tonight at Mansfield Senior in the Division II regional finals.
The apex of Napoleon hoops history, boys or girls, is the unbeaten 1980-81 Class AA boys state title in legendary coach Fred Church’s final game.
Perhaps the second-highest peak came just the year before as the Wildcats took an unbeaten record into the regional finals before a heart-wrenching 54-51 loss knocked out first team all-Ohioan and future Toledo Rocket Tim Reiser and the Wildcats just short of state.
The culprit in 1979-80? The Willard Crimson Flashes.
And of course, who did Napoleon eliminate in the regional finals 43-41 en route to the ‘81 title?
The Willard Crimson Flashes.
History has a funny way of repeating itself, bringing up memories and tying up bows on things.
It gets even more surreal when you dig a little deeper. Napoleon’s state semifinal opponent at St. John Arena in Columbus in 1981 was Dresden Tri-Valley.
If No. 1 Circleville falls in its regional final tonight at Zanesville and Napoleon bests Willard, the Wildcats’ D-II state semifinal opponent in 2020 at St. John Arena?
You guessed it. Dresden Tri-Valley.
For some members of Napoleon’s previous hoops heyday, Friday’s clash for the Wildcat girls is a chance to relive some of the greatest moments the program has known.
“Going back to when I played, the crowds were amazing just like they are now,” said Tim Badenhop, a member of both teams that faced Willard and eventually a coach of the boys program from 2008-13. “As a player you appreciate it, but you don’t understand it until later on. It takes me back but these girls have earned every bit of what they’ve gotten.”
“Those two games I played in against Willard, they were the two most exciting games I’ve ever been a part of,” added Dave Smith, who led the ‘Cats with 18 points in a 60-48 win over New Lebanon Dixie in the state finals. “The electricity was like nothing I’ve ever experienced before or since. The camaraderie, the teamwork that comes into play when you play at the level they’re at, it’s hard to put in words. It’s a great experience and I’m really happy for them.”
Aside from all the hoops nostalgia of dominant play from Napoleon on the hardwood, this edition of Napoleon basketball has provided an opportunity for the community to unite behind a program that has done everything right so far.
WNDH 103.1 FM in Napoleon helped bring back some of the memories on Twitter, posting a clip of the final minutes of the 1981 team’s win over Willard. Jeff Lauf, a veteran of both matchups with Willard, remembers it all too well.
“It was just the most intense game and just hearing the deafening sound in the background, the guys on the air were just yelling to get over the crowd,” said Lauf, who owns an optometry practice in Napoleon. “The support of the community now mirrors what they did back then. I’ve always thought Napoleon gives good support but when you’ve got a winner like this, it’s extraordinary.”
One of the most memorable names in Napoleon history, all-Ohioan and University of Toledo Varsity T Hall of Famer Tim Reiser has plenty of memories of the Wildcats’ glory as well.
Though Reiser’s senior year ended with heartbreak to Willard in 1980, his brother Mike played for the state champions and Reiser was in attendance that night in Bowling Green to see his senior year avenged.
“My senior year was tremendous, we got on a good roll and we really didn’t run into anybody until the regional finals,” recalled Reiser, who coached Springfield for 25 seasons and now serves as an assistant at Ottawa Hills. “Willard got us and for me personally, that’s one of the toughest losses I’ve ever had.
“I was able to see the girls play at home against Perrysburg (36-21 Napoleon win on Jan. 30). It was an unbelievable crowd that night and that’s something these kids don’t get every day. When teams came in ‘The Grand Canyon’ and it was packed, it’s intimidating to play there. Napoleon’s always been that way. If you have success, they’re going to be behind you.”
The massive crowds, deafening support and unwavering passion that the Wildcat faithful have brought behind the 2019-20 Ladycats has been nothing short of incredible to see.
And those familiar faces from yesteryear have been along for the ride too.
“I’m excited for the girls,” said Smith. “It really was a team year when we won it all, we didn’t rely on any one person to handle it all. I’ve never been in a crazier environment than the old BG building (Anderson Arena). It just rocked.”
“We had six or seven really good players and that makes it so much easier,” recalled Lauf. “We played the same way, we pressed the whole game and these girls are doing it too. Even if shots weren’t falling, our defense would hold up the other end and these girls are the same way. It’s awesome to be playing in it and having that feeling of everyone on your side. I couldn’t wish them any more good luck (tonight).
“I’ve already scheduled out for next Thursday (D-II state semifinals), just in case.”
