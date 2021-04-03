We’ve all heard the comments and some of us have even agreed at times.
“Women’s basketball’s more boring.” “They don’t dunk.” “Nobody watches the WNBA/women’s tournament.”
Remove the word basketball and replace it with soccer or softball or other sports and there’s a subset of people that bury their heads in the ignorant sand and instead of appreciating the work and effort put forth, take the path of least resistance to take potshots at athletes.
Nowhere was this ignorance on greater display than in the recent controversy about the disparity between the facilities for the men’s and women’s Division I NCAA basketball tournament.
Click on one story and the first comment under it usually read something to the likes of: “Well the men’s tournament makes way more money, that’s why the men get better facilities. They pay for the other sports, so that’s the way it is.”
This isn’t the pros where salaries are dictated by revenue from franchises. These are Division I college athletes, the majority of whom are playing for major colleges with athletic budgets of eight digits or more. They earned their way into the tournament the same way the men did, winning games and conference tournaments to qualify, so there’s no justifiable reason the NCAA’s public relations cronies could trot out other than that they just don’t care.
This isn’t up to the schools, many of which have done a much better job of promoting and supporting their women’s programs via facilities and staff upgrades. This isn’t up to the TV networks, either. ESPN shelled out $500 million for the women’s tournament and has done a fairly good job of promoting the games.
It’s up to the NCAA to stop insulting the efforts and intelligence of these athletes and their fans.
As is the case with most dumb arguments, the response to the outrage about the disparities between the sports falls apart fairly quickly.
I’ve covered boys and girls events and admittedly more of the former than the latter in my time with the Crescent-News, something I’ve tried to remedy.
The idea that girls basketball is inherently less entertaining is flatly not true and the excitement of seeing some of the Napoleon girls basketball state title run isn’t the only reason I’m saying that. The passion, the support and the playmaking on the girls hardwood has entertained me just as much, if not more than, most of the boys games I’ve taken in.
Kick it up a notch to the college level.
Nobody will question the magic of March Madness, we all love to see the montage with ‘One Shining Moment’ in the background as dunks and tears and buzzer-beaters play in front of us. This year’s tournament has been great.
But put Saturday night’s Final Four thriller between South Carolina and Stanford or the overtime clash between Texas A&M and Iowa State in the second round, Baylor and Michigan’s 78-75 Elite Eight nailbiter or UConn and Baylor’s Elite Eight masterpiece up against the thrills of victory or agonies of defeat of the men’s tournament and the scales fall into balance.
Why the men’s game has to exist at the expense of the women’s has never made sense to me and the only way for the gap to close is for those with the power to make it so, want to make it so.
Some other news of note:
• Bluffton University is beginning a swimming and diving program to start in the 2021-22 school year and leading that new program will be a familiar face to Defiance fans. Ben Rath, a 2014 DHS grad and 2018 University of Findlay grad, will lead the Beavers after serving as captain for the last two years of his swimming career and most recently as assistant coach for the UF program. Rath was a state placer and WBL champion in swimming at DHS while also finishing as cross country state runner-up with the Bulldogs.
• Some recognition goes out to Paulding graduate Alex Arellano, who was named second team all-Ohio Athletic Conference for D-III Heidelberg University, tallying 13 ppg, 5.5 rpg and a team-high 17 blocks as a fifth-year senior while earning OAC Player of the Week twice this season.
• Don’t let their age fool you, Findlay’s Noah Fisher and Lake Erie College’s Raena Willett are starting strong. Both freshmen, the local duo have set records already in their young collegiate careers. Fisher, an Ayersville grad and 2018 state cross country champ, set Findlay’s school indoor record in the 3000 on Jan. 30 following a record-setting run in the 5000 on Jan. 15. Most recently, the former Pilot won the 5000-meter at the Cedarville Yellow Jacket open on March 27 with an NCAA provisional-qualifying time of 14.31.84.
Meanwhile, Willett, a 2020 Holgate grad, has set the school record in the mile twice already at Lake Erie College, located outside Cleveland. The first came at the Youngstown State Invitational on Jan. 15 with a time of 5:21.35, smashing the previous record of 5:32.92 set in 2016 by Wauseon grad Aneesa Volkman. Then on Feb. 27, Willett broke that record with a 5:16.44 in the G-MAC Indoor Championships in Cedarville. Willett got going quickly once more with an outdoor record run of 18:41.29 on March 27, again breaking a record set in 2016 by Volkman of 19:22.72.
• It’s not just individuals competing on the field of play that have local ties, but those officiating as well. Brian Siler, a Defiance resident and former DHS assistant coach, served as an official during this year’s state wrestling tournament. In addition to Siler’s efforts, Defiance resident and Wayne Trace graduate Owen Brigner served as a reserve official during this year’s girls basketball state tournament in Dayton. The 2018 Wayne Trace graduate is a Class 1 OHSAA official.
• Multiple openings have popped up on the boys hoops scene as Lima Bath’s Adam Burris, Kenton’s Matt McCullough and Bowling Green’s Marshal Headley all announced their decisions to step down following this past season in recent days. Burris was 2-21 his first year but the Wildcats went 12-13 this past season and reached districts. McCullough departs after a rocky 2020-21 season where Kenton went 0-17 with multiple games cancelled, but is the winningest coach in school history at 83-119 (17-62 WBL) while Headley stepped down on March 29 after four years and a 33-59 record with BG.
• In a policy announcement I’m surprised wasn’t already in place, the Cleveland Indians announced a no-tolerance policy banning any painted faces or headdresses appropriating American Indian cultures and traditions in Progressive Field. As for a timetable on the franchise’s prospective name change, that is still unclear and according to owner Paul Dolan, the target is before the 2022 season but perhaps not until 2023. Count me down as fine with Spiders, Guardians, Commodores or Rockers and very much not for the Cleveland Baseball Club, Cleveland Rocks or Cleveland Municipals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.