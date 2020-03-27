What had become expected truth over the last two weeks became fully apparent and official Thursday as the postponed winter state championships became the cancelled state championships because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Uncharted territory doesn’t even begin to describe this.
The OHSAA has been putting on state title events since 1907, and according to a release, this is the first time state tournaments have been cancelled in the organization’s history.
Outside of a few events in the early 1940s called off because of a little thing called World War II, nothing like this has ever happened before.
Coaches have been quick to point out that this was the right thing to do, and I have no inclination to believe that they’re being anything but 100 percent truthful about it.
But the hurt is still there.
Wrestlers from Wauseon, Defiance, Wayne Trace, Archbold, Delta, Patrick Henry, Liberty Center, Columbus Grove and Swanton all had opportunities to compete on the figuratively-biggest mats of their careers at the Schottenstein Center and make all the pain, all the hard work worthwhile.
History was also on the line for multiple hoops squads, whether it was No. 1 Columbus Grove’s path to redemption after regional heartbreak last season or Ottawa-Glandorf’s chance to join the storied state teams of the past.
Perhaps most notably, though, were the historic seasons cut short for the Napoleon girls basketball and Evergreen boys basketball teams.
The Napoleon girls basketball team had by far the greatest season in Ladycat hoops history and had plenty of stake to a claim as one of the greatest Napoleon teams, regardless of sport, in the school’s storied history.
They whooped nearly all comers this season, defeated all of them outright, used a thrilling team-first form of basketball that stifled opposing offenses and brought with them a massive following that became a sixth, seventh and 3,000th man on the floor for the Wildcats.
I can’t say for certain they were going to win the Division II state title but you wouldn’t find me picking against them. Not with the way they played this year.
“We want to focus on the entire season and the accomplishments we achieved,” reflected Wildcat coach Corey Kreinbrink. “We’ve been trying to control what we can control. It’s a tough life lesson. There is a bigger picture.”
And of course there is. No one wanted to risk lives by holding these events.
The passion that fueled these programs to new heights is also the passion that creates such pain and heartbreak when the mountain’s peak is in view but the chance to summit is taken away.
The grace that these athletes have shown, that these programs have shown is remarkable and absolutely worthy of all the praise we can give. The easy thing would be to pout and complain, but none of these programs did that.
They held their heads high and had the presence to know what they’d done was remarkable, regardless of trophies or banners.
“Communities like Napoleon and these others, they’re handling it as gracefully as you can,” said Defiance wrestling coach Pat Murphy. “We talk all the time about facing adversity and this is as big adversity as you can have and showing grace through times like this says a lot about these kids. (Senior wrestler Tristan Villarreal) was the only Defiance athlete that was left qualifying for the state tournament. He will be the only DHS athlete that qualified for state and didn’t get to participate.
“There’s no winners here. There’s no words you can really say, they all seem so shallow.”
Napoleon got a small modicum of the spotlight they should have received on Thursday night as part of the #SeniorNight segment held on ESPN anchor Scott Van Pelt’s SportsCenter to highlight teams whose seasons were affected by the coronavirus outbreak.
The Evergreen boys had never won a regional game before. Until this year.
The Vikings had also never won an outright NWOAL championship. Until this year.
With stars like Mason Loeffler and Nate Brighton leading the way, the magical 25-1 season for fans in Metamora and Berkey and Lyons and Chesterfield was the thing generations of fans dream of experiencing.
Loeffler himself was just 11 points away from passing Brooks Miller as both Evergreen High School and Fulton County’s all-time leading scorer.
“I texted the kids today and told them every basketball team at Evergreen is going to be judged by what you did,” said Evergreen coach Jerry Keifer. “If you look at all the things we accomplished, it was a great year. We’ll live with the what-if’s. I don’t know if we were good enough to beat O-G, but I’d sure have like to have found out.”
Us too, Jerry.
Us too.
