Like it or not, it’s here.
Following the everyone-on-board football postseason of 2020, the OHSAA made expansion official for the 2021 football season but threw a curveball in the mix (excuse the crossing of sports metaphors).
In May 2020, the OHSAA had announced that the 2021 postseason would have 12 qualifiers per region with the top four teams getting a first-round bye.
Fast-forward nearly a year later and the move to 16 teams has thrown everyone for a bit of a loop.
As I gauged the thoughts of area coaches, most were not in favor of 16 and some were fine. But the main thing I gathered was surprise.
Surprise because the OHSFCA, the state’s football coaches’ association, had been consulted in the past year by the OHSAA about their thoughts on expansion to 12 or 16 teams. By a survey, 55 percent of coaches favored 12 and I’m sure some on top of that preferred to keep it at eight teams per region.
Which begs the question: Why ask them at all?
As a member of the part of the population that does not decry our youth as soft members of ‘participation trophy culture,’ I wasn’t totally against the move from eight to 12.
Though schedule strength should play a role, the 10-0 Northwood and Gibsonburg teams that missed the postseason a couple years ago would have qualified in a 12-team region.
It allowed the top four teams to rest up with a bye week, provided more schools with the chance to experience the football postseason and didn’t put quite as undue a burden on an already tough season.
I’ve never been a fan of the old four-team system and if it was up to me — which clearly it is not — I’d have stuck with eight.
Doubling that means not just a lot of first-round blowouts and potentially wildly-long bus rides, but truly waters down the postseason.
Looking back on the 2019 football postseason, the most recent eight-team regional format, applying the new ratings would have allowed 54 teams into the postseason with a 4-5-1 record or worse with 23 of the state’s 28 regions having such a qualifier.
The Division I looks worse with the four 18-team regions, as three 1-9 teams and a pair of two-win teams qualifying.
Now that format would have gotten a 7-3 Columbus Grove team in the postseason, both Tinora and Hicksville in at 6-4 and Bryan in at 5-5, and I’m all for providing opportunities to kids.
At some point, however, there has to be some sense.
If the OHSAA would rather have as many teams as possible experience the postseason, then switch to the Indiana model where everyone makes the playoffs and plays a nine-game regular season.
I’m not in favor of that, for the record.
The term ‘mind-boggling’ gets thrown around with these things a lot, but when you look at it coldly, the mind doesn’t get boggled at all.
It’s about the color green — and I don’t mean the grass or turf.
The OHSAA has been open, both under previous executive director Jerry Snodgrass or under Ute’s current leadership, about the financial impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the organization. Losing the 2020 winter state tournaments, the entire 2020 spring season and championships and a large scale-back on its workforce, I don’t envy anyone trying to balance their books.
But with a likely imposition of membership fees for schools in the state and plenty of other avenues for revenue, money is at the end of the path of any examination of this decision.
Let’s just hope that there’s a way that sports are better for it, too.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.