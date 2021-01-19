With winter sports seasons in full swing, the collegiate and professional scene up and running and playoff football taking the headlines, it’s funny that the thing I’ve gotten questions about the most over the past week is completely unrelated to the aforementioned list.
Rather, the main query has been: “Who’s moving conferences?”
Ever since news broke early last week that there would be potential changes coming down the pike for conference affiliation, rumors have run rampant. Some of those rumors are substantiated, some are very much not.
I’ll be the first to admit, I don’t have a nailed-down answer as to what the conference landscape will look like in a couple years’ time and to be frank, I don’t think I’m alone in that group.
What we do know for sure is that the Northern Lakes League announced on Friday that it is “currently looking to expand its league into two divisions” and that “ideally, the two divisions would include eight schools in each division,” “based on their overall student population numbers over a four-year period.”
The main focus on that expansion comes from unrest in the Three Rivers Athletic Conference, with public schools Toledo Whitmer, Findlay, Fremont Ross, Lima Senior and Oregon Clay in a mix with Toledo private schools St. John’s Jesuit, St. Ursula, Notre Dame Academy, St. Francis DeSales and Central Catholic.
The immediate thoughts are that the biggest schools in the NLL would team up with Whitmer, Findlay, Clay and Ross in the big-school division of the new-look NLL.
With Perrysburg’s enrollment swelling to 1,252 combined boys and girls as of the most recent OHSAA enrollment figures for students grades 10-12, the Yellowjackets would be a likely candidate to join Whitmer (1,605), Findlay (1,175), Clay (874) and Ross (853), along with current NLL cohorts Anthony Wayne (1,082), Sylvania Northview (1,014) and Springfield (884).
That would mean current NLL members Sylvania Southview (765), Bowling Green (714), Maumee (567) and Napoleon (506) would form half of the smaller division, leaving the league in search of four more schools.
That’s where things get tricky.
Any person can look at a map and say that schools like Defiance, Wauseon, Bryan, Rossford, or Eastwood have plenty of geographical proximity and should just drop what they’re doing and jump right in. Never mind the existing connections and history over decades and decades and the relationships between communities.
If I’ve learned anything from the year 2020, it’s to not think anything is completely and 100 percent certain, so I’m not going to go as far as to say that this is set in stone. However, if I had to make any kind of prediction, it’s that our six-county area isn’t going to feel the kind of seismic shift that has been bandied about.
One league that is likely safe from change is the one who made some news about this time last year, the Green Meadows Conference. With Holgate off to the Buckeye Border Conference starting next year and charter member Paulding returning to the fold, things were neat and tidy for the two schools and leagues as even the Northwest Conference made it a quick and easy move, replacing Paulding with Leipsic.
As for the obvious rumors and premature demise reports of the Northwest Ohio Athletic League, commissioner Ken Baumgartner has stated that “no changes to the structure of the current membership have been made.”
Closer to home, Defiance’s name has been in the chatter about moves as well, with the school being the northernmost program in the Western Buckeye League and long hauls to Kenton, Wapakoneta, Celina and St. Marys as part of the argument for movement.
But the Bulldogs take pride in the stability that the WBL provides as the league has not had a membership change since Lima Shawnee re-entered in 1981. And it’s not like the school hasn’t had success, as noted by the updated list of league champions posted by Defiance baseball coach Tom Held on Twitter last week with the Defiance boys holding a league-high 114 WBL titles across all 11 boys sports and the DHS girls a respectable fifth of 10 teams with 29 crowns.
Can I speak for the hearts and minds of every area school official, athletic director, coach or commissioner that would have an inkling of where this leads? Of course not.
But I’d venture to guess, a lot of the conjecture that has been treated as fact will not come to pass.
We’ll just have to see.
