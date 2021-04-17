When I tried to gather my thoughts to examine the aftermath of Defiance head coach Kevin Kline’s decision to resign as head football coach for the Bulldogs, I found myself gravitating towards another point in Defiance sports history.
In 2003, Joe Voll stepped down as boys basketball coach after eight seasons of good, not great, but not terrible hoops for the Bulldogs.
At the time, the sentiment was that the program had enough talent to succeed but just wasn’t improving and that the program needed that new spark to ignite, a new set of eyes to see it and a new voice to lead it.
Voll believed it too, saying in the story in the March 19, 2003 edition of The Crescent-News that “You’ve got to look yourself in the mirror. The last few years, we’ve not accomplished the goals we’ve wanted to. As far as wins and losses, we’ve not been doing what’s been needed to get the job done.”
It turned out fairly well for Defiance as hometown boy Kirk Lehman just so happened to be out of coaching and the rest is history.
The situation now is similar but differs in some ways.
For one, Voll wasn’t following a Hall of Fame coach — no offense to Tom Rex and his 68-38 record from 1990-95.
Kline did, following one of the most accomplished coaches in the area in current AD Jerry Buti, who won 165 games at DHS and brought home a state title in 1997.
However, the program, under both Buti and Kline, has foundered in the last decade, there’s no denying it.
From 1996 to 2009, Defiance never finished worse than 5-5. Since 2010, Defiance has finished with more than four wins just once.
For a town that both supports its athletics programs but also holds high expectations, the feel-good memories of smash-mouth football, playoff trips and sustained excellence are still fresh enough to wonder why it’s been so long since those memories were made.
Those expectations were made high when Kline arrived, what with his high-flying offense at Bryan that took the Bears to within a whisker of the state semifinals in 2013 and won him 37 of 45 games in four years.
That never materialized in Defiance as the Bulldogs never averaged more than 16 points per game, gave up 32 points per game over his five-year tenure and never seemed to have the on-field discipline necessary to overtake established powers like St. Marys, Wapakoneta or Ottawa-Glandorf.
The other factor is who will take on the role next.
There’s not an obvious DHS grad with outstanding credentials just sitting out there like Lehman was 18 years ago.
Certainly there’s names that will be bandied about like former Wauseon and Bryan head coach and former Buti assistant Travis Cooper, who was offensive coordinator for the Bulldogs in 2020.
Former DHS assistants Chris Dales and Steve Rittenour may also be in the mix, serving as head coach and DC at Ayersville currently.
Depending on teaching positions, Buti and the administration may have a wide net to cast to find a replacement, though the month of April is not the most opportune time to be fishing for head coaching candidates.
It should be noted, however, that perhaps Buti deserves even more credit for his tenure as head coach because his winning acumen doesn’t necessarily reflect the history of the school.
Buti won just a hair under 60 percent of his games in 26 years as coach. The two decades prior to his arrival, Defiance was 59-140 (29.6 percent). The two decades before that it wasn’t much better at 78-117-2 (40.1 percent). Even going back to the span between 1950-1969, Defiance was 86-95-6 (47.6 percent).
You won’t find a bad word from me about Kevin Kline, the guy brought energy to the program and never once shook off a postgame interview after plenty of frustrating losses.
I don’t see his resignation as giving up on the program or believe it’s a sign of failure, there’s been plenty of coaches over the years that have hung it up too late and stuck around too long. Not everyone puts program over personal position in these situations.
The resources, facilities and infrastructure is there to win at Defiance.
There are still athletes in the system that can make plays and develop into great players.
The question remains: is there a coach that can unlock the magic again?
