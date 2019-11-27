It’s the simplest question in the book this week.
What are you thankful for?
Often we get asked that before we’re allowed to pass the potatoes or cranberry sauce around the table, prolonging the torture of smelling the amazing aromas Thanksgiving has to offer but not being able to taste it quite yet.
The answer ends up being an obligatory ‘family’ or ‘children’ or ‘good health,’ anything to pass it on and fill up before loosening belts later in the day.
But as you open this section of the paper and before you rifle past in search of the myriad sales and deals to be found in the biggest paper we send out all year, take some time and think about what you appreciate.
Obviously, number one on my list is my wife, who forgives the ever-hectic and irregular schedule that comes with the newspaper business. No amount of paragraphs I type could sum up my thankfulness for her and for our dog Buttons, who may be the only one looking forward to Thanksgiving food more than us.
And of course, the family that has supported me for my 27 years on this earth, that praise me when I do a good job and bring me down to earth when I need reined in.
The friends I’ve made, not just since childhood but in this industry as well, the laughs and jokes and commiserations are as valuable to me as anything.
But outside the relationships and connections I’ve made, being involved in the sports world has me plenty thankful, so I’d like to dish out some praise to those deserving, just like you all will be dishing out the entrees and desserts in just a few hours’ time.
First goes to the athletes all across our coverage area. Your outstanding efforts, both on the field or court of play or off, inspire us every day and remind us of the reasons we love these games so much.
Thanks goes out to Archbold and Coldwater’s football teams, for giving me a show a few weeks ago in the first round of the playoffs. Not everybody thought the Bluestreaks, mighty in their own right, could compete with the big bad Cavaliers of Coldwater, boasting six state championships and plenty of trips to Canton. But DJ Newman, Elijah Zimmerman, Antonio Cruz and the lot put on one of the most thrilling games I’ve seen in my time here at the C-N and should be proud, no matter how much the loss to Anna may still sting.
Thanks goes out to the staff at Defiance High School when I cover games there. I visited Fred J. Brown Stadium at least seven times this season and I have always felt welcome as a member of the media at one of the best sites around for coverage. Jerry Buti is one of the hardest working AD’s you could ever find and his wife Beth is a delight to talk to and keeps that press box running smoothly, no matter how busy game day might be.
Thank you to the officials that sacrifice their time, their gas money and their efforts to helping support athletics all over the area. Obviously, these activities aren’t possible without the kids but we often forget, they’re not possible without the referees, judges and umpires upholding the integrity of the game.
Another bit of thanks goes to all the marching bands I’ve had the pleasure of watching perform at halftime of football games this season. Just because they’re not suiting up in helmets and pads doesn’t mean those kids don’t go all out and work their tails off to put on the best show they possibly can. Whether the Defiance Marching Band of Class or any school around the area, don’t think your efforts go unnoticed.
Thank you to the coaches and AD’s in our area that battle a tougher and tougher landscape in this day and age but still put in the time and effort necessary to foster growth and success in their respective sports and schools. For many, it’s as thankless as a job could get but from our perspective, your work is vital and appreciated.
Finally, thank you to you, the reader. I’ve been in charge of this sports office for the better part of five months now. There’s been ups and downs, some coinciding with our switch to a morning edition, and I’m navigating them alongside you and doing the best I can, along with our talented staff, who works as hard as any.
We want you to reach out, even if it’s not to tell us something nice or give an email criticizing our work. Obviously we love the praise, but we want to present the best work we can and provide the best coverage of sports in this area. As much as it’s given us, we’d like to return the favor.
If you’ve got a story in your neck of the woods that you think needs told, shoot us an email or a phone call. If there’s things you’d like to see us do or run in future editions, drop us a line. We welcome your input.
In a time where the press doesn’t always get the best rap, deserved or not, this is an opportunity for us to come together over something that often unites divided times. Sports has shown the ability to cross boundaries and divides between society and the passion that it provides is something we all can be thankful for.
Now go enjoy your turkey and stuffing, your pecan pie and pumpkin rolls and be thankful for another day in a place like northwest Ohio, a place that’s tough to beat.
