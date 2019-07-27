As most of the area learned on Thursday, Holgate decided to make the tough decision to compete as an eight-man football team this fall.
Though on the face of it, the choice may not seem as difficult as it actually was. Holgate will still get to play under the lights this fall, may very well keep a 10-game schedule and give their fans something to cheer for instead of a lost season that would undoubtedly leave a sour taste in fans’ and players’ mouths.
However, the impact affects more than just the 13 players that would have suited up for 11-man football in 2019 and their coaching staff.
For one (or 10, more accurately), their entire schedule is technically cancelled, leaving Stryker, Waynesfield-Goshen, Hilltop and the rest of the Green Meadows Conference in the lurch just a week before the opening day of fall practice on Aug. 1.
It adds an extra onus on the Holgate coaching staff to re-configure their strategies, formations and playbook to account for the three-man difference on each side of the ball.
It affects the community, a small, tight-knit fan base that has shown fierce pride in their football program, dating back to its inception in the 1970s and some talented teams coached by John Wilhelm in the 1980s and a trip to the state semifinals in 1984. Even with struggles in the last few decades that have not seen the Tigers finish with a record of .500 or better since 2003, players in Holgate are supported nonetheless.
However, those fans will be tested this fall.
According to Steve Junga of The (Toledo) Blade, Holgate will travel to Toledo Bowsher in week three to play Toledo Christian, to Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans in either week six or eight along with potential matchups against Harlan (Ind.) and (Flint) Michigan School for the Deaf.
Along with home matchups against Toledo Christian in week five, a home date with Rosecrans and a season opener at Stryker – itself already playing an eight-man game against Toledo Christian that will not count on the Panthers’ OHSAA points column – Holgate is in the hopes of filling out a 10-game schedule and potentially playing eight or nine contests.
All that isn’t to forecast gloom and doom and for people to dump on the decision Holgate has made.
Though it’s obviously not ideal, it’s what was available.
It very likely would not have happened if Toledo Christian had not announced its decision to play eight-man football earlier this month. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans announced it would play eight-man ball a few days later.
For Toledo Christian, the decision was made easier by the fact that eight-man football has continued to grow in the state of Michigan since its inception in 2011.
Over 70 schools will field eight-man teams in 2019, providing plenty of chances to schedule opponents that face plenty of travel concerns already themselves in Michigan.
However, in order to fully understand the decision, it might help to understand more fully what eight-man football actually entails.
The rules of the game are nearly identical to the rules of the 11-man game, but the most noticeable change – outside of the three removed players, obviously – is the width of the field. Instead of a 53.3-yard width, the eight-man gridiron is played on a field 40 yards wide.
Five players are required on the line of scrimmage at the snap, basically eliminating a skill player from the backfield (slot receiver/running back/etc.) and the tackles from the offensive line. The players on each end of the five players on the line of scrimmage are eligible receivers.
With three players gone on defense, three or four-man defensive fronts are common, leaving open plenty of possibilities for schemes and play ideas to take advantage of the extra space to work.
Other than that, it’s basically the same thing you’re used to on Friday nights, just with a little more space and fewer numbers to keep track of on the field. Eight-man football is common in many states across the country, with rural states like Kansas and Nebraska fielding over 100 teams and California with over 100 as well.
Some would argue that playing eight-man football is a cop-out, that it’s not ‘real football.’
I say it’s more real than we realize.
According to the OHSAA’s divisional assignments released earlier this year, 27 football-playing schools have a base enrollment of 60 boys or fewer in their high school in Division VII. Even with Holgate’s numbers crunch in football, 13 of those schools have less boys than the Tigers.
On top of that, other small schools across the state don’t field 11-man football teams. The starting up of a program is daunting for them, be it insurance costs, field installation, pads, pay for coaches, helmets and a myriad of other things.
Eight-man football would be an option for a lot of those schools and fan bases. It would allow a chance to compete on a more level playing field and a basis for success in the adjusted sport is already apparent in other states. It’s up to the OHSAA to gauge interest from those small schools, their current conferences and those communities to determine whether sanctioning it as a sport would be viable.
When I asked OHSAA executive director Jerry Snodgrass, he was more than willing to speak on it.
“We do recognize it,” said Snodgrass. “We just don’t sponsor a tournament. We permit our schools to play it and offer all the things such as catastrophic insurance ... We allow a school to play eight-man one week and 11-man another week. We feel doing this does not encourage teams to drop 11-man but also affords them an option when they struggle with numbers.”
Added Snodgrass: “(Eight-man football has been approached) more and more every year ... Rather than drop football all together, this is a good option. We do not permit and don’t want to permit schools to have two teams (one of 11-man and one of eight-man) as it would defeat the purpose. We don’t want to have a (Cincinnati Archbishop) Moeller to have one of each for example.
“(Michigan) has done it somewhat like we have but went more full bore. It makes sense but we thought our approach was better so it didn’t discourage teams from 11-man. We will be looking at it more for sure.”
Is eight-man football the wave of the future? I don’t know.
Does the decision of three schools to play eight-man football this fall mean a rush of new teams is on the way? Who knows.
What can be known for sure is that the conversation isn’t stopping anytime soon.
