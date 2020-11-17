As an Ohio State fan, I’m fairly certain that the Michigan supporters reading this column aren’t exactly hankering for a Buckeye’s thoughts on how they should handle their current crisis of confidence.
But as a fan of one of the teams in the most iconic rivalry in sports watching the other continue on a downward trajectory, let me first preface this by saying I have been in the minority in the past few years and believed Jim Harbaugh was the right man for the job and that complaints about him were a bit off base.
Even after the 0-5 record against Ohio State, even after the missed opportunities to turn Michigan from good to great to elite and even after the annoying use of the substitute ‘Ohio’ for Ohio State, I was a believer that Jim Harbaugh is among the best in coaching and has the resume to prove it.
But after the past three weeks, I just don’t see the way back.
It would be easy to say that the 2020 season is unprecedented in its scope and what teams have to deal with as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
It certainly is affecting programs and has had so many consequences and alterations on how teams do things, be it in recruiting or logistics or planning or just flat playing the games.
That can’t be Michigan’s excuse, however, for one simple reason: Everyone’s dealing with the pandemic.
So what does that mean? What’s the reason that a college football institution has slipped to a futility that hasn’t really been seen since Rich Rodriguez’s first season in Ann Arbor in 2008?
Is it just a recruiting deficit? Obviously, Ryan Day has kept up an excellent standard in Columbus set by Urban Meyer and even Michigan’s success on the recruiting trail pales in comparison to the Buckeyes.
Ohio State has averaged a No. 5 ranking in the country per year since 2015 (Jim Harbaugh’s first season), according to 247Sports.com. Michigan is No. 14.
Ohio State has brought in 24 five-star recruits in that time span. Michigan has eight.
The gap in four-star recruits (Ohio State 136, Michigan 125) is not nearly as stark but even that shouldn’t necessarily lead to the gap between the two schools in the rivalry and throughout their respective seasons.
Many Michigan fans would retort that Michigan’s academic standards prevent them from recruiting at an Ohio State/Alabama/Clemson/Texas level, and there may be some validity there.
I’d counter that point with another batch of numbers from 247Sports comparing Michigan to Team X since 2015.
Michigan
Average national recruiting class ranking: 14.7.
Five-star recruits: Six.
Four-star recruits: 84.
Average class points: 257.
Team X
Average national ranking: 13.2
Five-star recruits: One.
Four-star recruits: 81.
Average class points: 255.
Do you know Team X without doing the math?
It’s Notre Dame.
No one would argue it’s any easier to get into Notre Dame than Michigan and here’s the biggest number to compare the three teams.
Since 2015, Ohio State is 62-7. Michigan is 48-21. Notre Dame is 55-17.
I’ve always been uncomfortable with the concept of just saying outright that a coach should be fired. After all, these are human beings (handsomely-paid human beings, to be fair) with families and children in schools and bills to pay and livelihoods to live.
People have frankly gotten too comfortable with their words and actions when it comes to college coaches and especially college athletes, considering the latter aren’t being paid to deal with online and in-person abuse from their respective fan bases following a bad day at the office.
But at the end of the day, Michigan has a standard it holds its football program to.
Bo Schembechler won 194 games at a .796 clip while Lloyd Carr won 122 games at a .753 clip (including a national title).
Harbaugh’s .695 winning percentage in 69 games isn’t incredibly far off that pace. The Wolverines have hovered around the nine or 10-win mark almost every year under his leadership, a trip back to the consistent days of the Carr era and a step above the struggles of the Rodriguez and Brady Hoke days.
But it’s not good enough for Michigan fans anymore.
Harbaugh’s contract, negotiated by the man himself, expires after the 2021 season. Whether UM athletic director Warde Manuel has put any pressure on Harbaugh to succeed in that final year to earn an extension (perhaps) or if Manuel has any pressure on him from the university administration (not likely) or program boosters (fairly likely) to make a change is unclear.
A lame-duck 2021 season wouldn’t be ideal on the recruiting trail and would throw a wrench into any kind of leverage or appeal the program would have to a prospective replacement. But a contract extension doesn’t seem likely either.
Whatever the future holds is uncertain. The only certain thing is that Michigan is indeed at a crossroads.
