Where does DC go next?
With Manny Matsakis’ abrupt departure from the Defiance College football program and yet another season of transition awaiting a program plenty familiar with transition in recent years, it just feels like the same story, different day.
This isn’t to denigrate interim coach Earnest Wilson, who is plenty qualified for the interim or full-time job, should he be offered it.
But it’s about more than that.
What is stopping Defiance from being a school that can compete in the HCAC on the gridiron?
I don’t want to oversimplify things but it’s not as if it’s impossible for a Division III college in Northwest Ohio to be at least average in football in the conference. Rival Bluffton, outside of a stretch in the late 2000s of 1-9, 1-9 and 0-10, has been a team that has proven it can at least be in the middle of the pack year in and year out.
Is it as simple as narrowing a focus in recruiting to pick up diamonds in the rough in Ohio, Michigan and Indiana that have more likelihood to stay the two, three or four years that will create continuity in a program instead of casting a wide net of players that may have a bit more talent and athleticism but a much lower motivation to stay in Defiance after one year of the college experience?
Of course not.
DC has made the effort to upgrade facilities, installing turf at Coressel Stadium, renovating the Weaner Center gym, constructing the Smart Center for indoor sports and training and bringing in coaches with some solid experience.
But across the board it has been a struggle to find that consistency, which in turn has created an apathy towards the program that has only slightly decreased following the promising improvement of the Jackets’ spring season this year.
Whatever path the program takes going forward is going to be a long one with plenty of bumps and obstacles in the way. If that path ends at a place of consistent success, it’s going to require someone willing to make the long walk.
Here’s some other bits of area news:
• Hicksville baseball standout and senior three-sport athlete Jackson Bergman announced his college decision on Twitter on Friday. The 6-6 righthander and son of former MLB reliever Sean Bergman will pitch next season for the University of Toledo and join Archbold grad Jeron Williams and Evergreen’s RJ Shunck as future Rockets.
• Former Ayersville all-Ohio linebacker and Ohio Dominican senior Dauson Dales has earned some recognition ahead of his final season with the Division II Panthers. Dales was ranked ninth on the top 20 national list of D-II linebackers by the College Football Network. The former Pilot standout is a two-time first team all-GMAC linebacker and already holds the GMAC record for career tackles with 254, including the second-highest total in the spring campaign with 79 stops last year.
• Condolences go out to the family of former Wauseon coach and athletic director Bill Gase, who passed earlier this month. Gase led the Indians’ baseball program to back-to-back regional titles and the 1995 Division II state championship.
• If you’re of the offensive-minded football fandom, maybe Thursday’s 7-0 slugfest with Defiance and Napoleon wasn’t quite your style. Look no further than Youngstown on Thursday night where there weren’t many defensive stops to be found as Youngstown Ursuline beat Columbus Bishop Hartley 62-58 with 1,001 combined yards of offense. Hartley rushed for 345 yards as a team, per Joel Whetzel of the Warren Tribune Chronicle, while Ursuline QB Brady Shannon had 279 yards passing, 97 yards rushing and six total TDs.
• On the other side of the spectrum, the Vanlue Wildcats are certainly taking a gamble on the 2021 season. The school entered the 2021 season with 12 varsity players in a school with 31 boys, per the most recent enrollment data, and fell to Ridgemont 56-16 in their opener Friday.
That’s not a typo. The school is going forward with an 11-man season in the Blanchard Valley Conference with 12 players, which is a bridge too far for me. I understand holding onto pride in your school and community, but in a sport where even having 30 players on a team can put you at a competitive disadvantage, this is downright foolish.
From a logistics perspective, conference opponents on the back half of the schedule are going to have to either find contingency plans with backup opponents in case of cancellation or lose out on a game week for their players. From a health perspective, it’s not even about whether there’s enough talent, it’s about safety. Players playing 48 minutes with no chance of a sub coming in for them against teams with four to five times larger rosters is just asking for injury and at the end of the day, a major role of school systems is to keep children safe. This isn’t doing that.
Luckily for the Wildcats, I’m sure Northern 8 Football Conference commissioner Joel Miller would be happy to take a phone call.
