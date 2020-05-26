As I turned on my television Saturday night and watched some throwback sports action between the Florida Marlins and the Chicago Cubs from 2003, I couldn’t help but have the thought: ‘What if?’
Now, the game I was watching was Game 1 of the NLCS, not the infamous Game 6 of Steve Bartman and Moises Alou infamy, but the thought still remained. What if that fly ball from Luis Castillo had been about 3 feet to the right and landed in Alou’s glove instead of sparking an eight-run rally that Cubs fans still shudder at to this day?
What if that infuriating rain delay didn’t happen in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series and without Jason Heyward’s motivational magic, the Cubs couldn’t overcome the stunning home run from Rajai Davis and my Cleveland Indians would have their first World Series since 1948?
What if Michigan safety Delano Hill reaches Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett a split-second earlier to tackle him before Barrett ever runs into his own blocker in the second overtime of the 2016 edition of The Game?
And to twist the knife for my colleague Tim McDonough, what if Lewis Billups hadn’t dropped that interception in the end zone for the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl XXIII and the legend of Joe Montana saying “Hey, isn’t that John Candy?” never happens?
That caused me to look back on our area’s past and some what-if’s that could have altered the history of how our local teams have fared.
I don’t want to create situations like ‘What if Bill Walker and O.J. Mayo never played for Cincinnati North College Hill in 2005, would Archbold have a state title?’ or ‘What if Marion Local was in a different region than Patrick Henry in football, would PH have more titles?’
That defeats the purpose because it alters how the situation would have even arisen. However, there have been countless moments, some that old-timers can recall still, decades and decades after the action was played.
There is one exception to that, however, and I’ll start with it here:
What if Ottawa Hills doesn’t forfeit in 1997? In current Fairview athletic director Paul Yunker’s first year coaching at Ottawa Hills, the Green Bears were down to 13 players after falling to Elmwood in week six heading into a matchup with powerful Liberty Center.
Ottawa Hills, which had been tattooed by LC the year before, notified LC that it wished to forfeit the game. This was perhaps the most impactful decision that could’ve been made, because by going to a nine-game divisor, Liberty Center snuck into the playoffs in Division V and if that game had been played, the Tigers would’ve missed the postseason.
LC made the most of their chance, defeating No. 1 Marion Pleasant, Columbus Grove, rival Patrick Henry, Apple Creek Waynedale and then Amanda-Clearcreek for the 1997 state title.
What if Tallmadge doesn’t homer in 2002? The Division II state semifinals at old Cooper Stadium in Columbus was the site for a classic between Defiance, led by all-world pitcher Chad Billingsley. The future L.A. Dodger was dominant in a textbook pitcher’s duel, striking out 14 batters through 6.2 innings and having allowed just two hits.
However, six-hole hitter Pat Conley connected on the first pitch from Billingsley in the frame and sent it 385 feet over the left field fence for only the third hit of the day for the Blue Devils. The solo homer was the only run Tallmadge needed and the Devils survived a two-runner threat in the bottom of the seventh from Defiance and advanced to the finals, preventing Tom Held’s first shot at a state crown as Bulldog head coach.
Luckily, Defiance turned out to be an OK baseball program in the years to follow.
What if Tinora had made the final field goal in 2014? Now the last thing I want to do here is try and make someone a scapegoat. Josh Camp was an excellent kicker for Tinora and absolutely a major factor in the Rams’ outstanding 13-1 campaign. But anyone who saw the 2014 Tinora football team play knew just how talented the Rams were that season.
For Tinora to have been in a knock-down, drag-out fight with the eventual state champions that put up 46 points in a thrilling state final against Kirtland a week later was testament alone and the Rams were just inches away from the finals. Camp’s 27-yard attempt with 17 seconds went wide left and the Rams came up short.
What if Ayersville held on in 1986? I promise, I’m not trying to make this a sad column, I’m really not. This one might be one of the most stinging defeats in area history as Craig McCord’s Ayersville Pilots showed as much heart as any team could in the 1986 state championship game at The Horseshoe in Columbus.
Down 21-7 in the second half, the Pilots ripped off a 20-0 run to take a one-score lead with 2:24 left against powerhouse Newark Catholic and legendary coach J.D. Graham, which was making its seventh straight appearance in the state finals with titles in 1982, 1984 and 1985.
However, it wasn’t to be, as the Green Wave marched 72 yards down the field to break the hearts of the Pilots and force Ayersville to settle for second place.
What if Wauseon had finished the upset in 2015? If I said I’d have a what-if moment from the 2015 Defiance boys basketball season, I’m sure you’d bring up the D-II state finals against Cleveland Central Catholic and Antwon Lillard’s technical foul for hanging on the rim.
I almost used it on this list. But the moment that jumps out more came two weeks earlier at Toledo Central Catholic High School. Before Defiance took down Parma Heights Holy Name or Dayton Dunbar or Celina, the Bulldogs had an old rival to get past in the Wauseon Indians.
With standouts Shay Smiddy and Kam Singleton fouled out by the end of regulation and Wauseon rallying back from 12 points down in the second half to force OT, the Tribe had all the momentum for an upset. But buckets from supporting cast members like Noah Strasbaugh and Jordan Scott helped keep the ‘Dogs’ title hopes alive en route to their Columbus coronation.
