What a difference a year makes.
This time a year ago, I was writing previews and enjoying watching the Napoleon girls basketball team advance to state, the Antwerp boys team moving on to regionals and a bevy of area wrestlers get their shot at Schottenstein Center glory.
I had taken in one of the best environments I’d experienced in a while as Columbus Grove and Antwerp fans packed the Stroh Center in Bowling Green in a D-IV regional tournament game that turned out to be the last fully-attended event I would cover.
Assistant sports editor Randy Roberts was driving down to Columbus to cover the Wildcats’ game with Dresden Tri-Valley and even with the attendance limits in March 2020 already in place, I had plans on a story from the fans’ perspective with a lunch at Spengler’s in Napoleon and then a trip to “The Grand Canyon” to take in the state semifinals with the Wildcat Army at a watch party for the state semifinals.
I hadn’t even started my car for the trip over when I got a text that news was dropping and my heart just fell. I knew the news I’d get wouldn’t be good.
Fast forward a year and here we are.
As the COVID-19 vaccine makes its way to more and more people, we will get closer and closer to the normal that we’ve craved for so long.
Masks are still on, attendance is still limited and the sites are a little different, but we made it this far.
For now, that will have to do.
We’ve all learned not to take seasons for granted anymore and that motivation for our area programs has led to some moments that we’ll never forget.
Napoleon girls hoops would not be denied this year, only a blemish to fellow state tourney qualifier Toledo Notre Dame marking their record, as the Wildcats put on a vintage defensive showing in dominant wins at Mansfield Senior this past week.
Wrestlers like Wauseon’s Damon Molina and Lawson Grime, Wayne Trace’s Jarrett Hornish and Hunter Long, Archbold’s Carson Meyer, Swanton’s Brodie Stevens and Liberty Center’s Dylan Matthews all battled through a grueling 2020 season and earned state bids only to have their tournament taken away.
The aforementioned names, plus 17 other grapplers, will get their shot at Marengo Highland and Marion Harding High Schools this weekend to earn the state titles they so desperately craved last year and I for one couldn’t be happier to see their dreams achieved.
I don’t know what the future holds, but I can safely say that the odds are high we won’t see another spring sports season canceled.
I’m looking forward not to that dirty phrase ‘new normal,’ but to the old normal.
Bring on the rainouts of Tuesday baseball or the typing up of track results from a 12-team weekend meet.
In some other news:
• It was one thing for former Archbold outfielder Kade Kern to bully opposing pitchers with his bat (.431 average, 44 hits, three homers, 32 RBIs as junior) as the standout nabbed the Gatorade Ohio Baseball Player of the Year award last year and a scholarship to play collegiately at Ohio State.
Apparently, he’s just as lethal against college pitching. In his first game Friday against Illinois in Greenville, S.C., the Buckeye freshman was 5-for-6 with three singles, a double and a triple as OSU won in 13 innings. The next day, Kern moved up two spots to sixth in the order and promptly slammed two doubles and had four RBIs. No big deal.
• Per a Tweet by WMFJ-TV (Youngstown) sports director Dana Balash in a conversation with OHSAA executive director Doug Ute, the OHSAA is listening to interested sites in hosting the 2021 state football finals, including Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton and MAPFRE Stadium, the home of the MLS Columbus Crew. I don’t love the drive across the state to Canton and Massillon but even back in 2013, Benson Stadium was a great facility and that was before the massive overhaul of the facilities.
Though it’s awesome to be in a packed Horseshoe, the cavernous quality of a 100,000-seat stadium with even 10,000 fans in attendance wouldn’t be as intriguing to me as the roughly 20,000-seat MAPFRE Stadium. Frankly, I’m surprised they hadn’t approached it before. Count me in for a vote for the home of the Crew.
• Don’t look now but the Defiance College Class of 2010 is at it again. Notably, 2010 grad Mike Floyd has the Toledo Central Catholic Fighting Irish in the regional tournament for the first time in a decade thanks to upsets of top-seeded Rossford and No. 2 seed Tiffin Columbian in the D-II district tournament.
TCC went 4-11 in the regular season against a brutal TRAC schedule and some nasty non-league games against state-ranked Cleveland Heights Lutheran East and Gahanna Lincoln but their toughest test yet will come with Akron Buchtel in the regionals, led by the No. 3 junior in America, Chris Livingston.
At the college level, former HCAC Player of the YearNick Sales is in his eighth season as associate head coach with Jon VanderWal at Division III Marietta College as the Pioneers have ripped off yet another Ohio Athletic Conference crown. Nate Conley, in his second season at Manchester, guided the Spartans to within five points of the HCAC Tournament championship game as well.
• Final plug here: make sure and pick up a copy of The Crescent-News in a few weeks as the Thursday, March 25 edition will feature our 2021 Baseball/Softball Preview special section. Hard to believe the season’s almost here!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.