”I’d prefer a bad excuse ... To no news.”
The country band Lonestar said that back in 1996, and I couldn’t help but think it Thursday when yet again, the governor’s address had been hyped as a potential announcement day for a decision about contact sports in Ohio this fall.
The cryptic tweets from media outlets that had received optimistic sentiments from Lt. Gov. Jon Husted’s office that a go-ahead would be given proved to be premature.
Later in Thursday’s press conference, Gov. Mike DeWine did clarify that there will be an announcement this coming Tuesday for fall sports, as the state continues to work with the OHSAA to ensure a safe return.
I’m sure the OHSAA’s six-game regular season format and the Ohio High School Football Coaches’ Association’s proposal from late July for coronavirus-related precautions and protocol greased the wheels in a positive direction.
But with the scheduled first day of the soccer season now six days away and the first Friday of the new-look high school football season a mere seven days after that, the tip of the governor’s shoe has been worn down too much from kicking the can down the road.
Much has been made about what the kids in our area schools have gone through in the last six to eight months, what they’ve had to endure and what the effect of not having a season could have on them from a mental and sociological standpoint.
But the main focus for me is on what this uncertainty and wait-and-see approach is doing to them.
Alter their routines for the fall with some league games first and move potential rivalry season-openers to October? They’ll say go for it, we’ll play anywhere.
Hammer home the importance of masks and sanitizer and repeat ad nauseam about making good decisions about where you go and who you’re around? They’ll say fine. If that’s what it takes to play, we’ll do it.
But to ask these kids to prepare, mentally and physically, for a sports season that for many will be their last in pads or on the pitch and then still leave the door plenty open to yank it away from them?
That’s unforgivable.
The winter sports athletes of last season got most of their year, but the last remaining elite teams in the tournament and the best wrestlers in the state had it heartbreakingly ripped away.
But we understood.
Weeks later, the spring sports season had hopes of getting underway in April and even with plans later on but were ultimately cancelled.
Again, we understood.
March, April and May were still times of uncertainty in this pandemic. We were learning more and more each day just what COVID-19 could do and without a curve flattened and things in place, holding massive groups in Columbus and asking teams to assemble for spring sports was a risky and reckless proposition.
But it’s August.
We’ve gone through a whole summer of saying that things will improve by the fall, hoping and wishing and complaining and getting used to mask bands around our ears.
With safety protocols in place, reduced attendance and common sense decisions in the future, it seems feasible we could get a high school season started.
But these kids need to know.
The pain of losing a fall sports season would be heartwrenching and cruel.
However, isn’t it more cruel to string them along?
I welcome the mindset of wanting to have as much information as possible to make the most educated decision. Frankly, it’s refreshing at times in the knee-jerk, gotta-be-first-on-Facebook mentality that owns this day and age.
There’s a line, though, and it’s dangerously close to being crossed.
I read a quote on some wooden sign at a flea market a few years ago, with a quote attributed to Aristotle on it.
It read: “Patience is bitter, but its fruit is sweet.”
Governor, I believe you when you say you appreciate the impact of sports on our youth.
Don’t let the fruit of this season spoil.
