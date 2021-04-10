When the name Paul Wayne is spoken, a great many words come to mind, depending on who you are.
Methodical. Well-coached. Prepared. Fiery. Passionate. Boring. Low-scoring. Mentor. Icon.
Of all the words that could be used, one is unarguably true: Unforgettable.
Paul Wayne strolled the sidelines in gyms across the area and across the state for 41 years as a head coach for parts of six decades, coaching 943 total games and winning 539 of them while leaving an impact that rings out as loudly as his classic stomps from the sideline.
Paul Wayne put Holgate basketball on the map, guiding the program with a methodical style that frustrated opponents, had its share of grumbling from the bleachers but ultimately produced the two things coaches strive for most: life lessons and wins.
Names like Earnest Ferguson, Lee Brubaker, Jared Clady and Joe Baker in the 2000s at Holgate helped power squads that maybe wouldn’t out-athlete 75 percent of the teams in the state but would sure out-work them.
After a less-than-pleasant departure from the program he guided for 36 years in 2013, Wayne still had as much passion for the game and desire to give back to that game and moved a couple seats down the bench to serve as an assistant to Joe Good for two seasons and helping out the Defiance College men’s program for a year.
Then an old buddy came calling in Tinora athletic director Craig Rutter and a familiar program in the Rams and Wayne had a new home.
Though the win-loss record in his five-year tenure with the Rams may not have reached the heights he’d hoped, getting that second shot to keep a Hall of Fame career going isn’t lost on Wayne.
Neither is his passion and respect for the coaching profession he has mentored and worked in for these past decades.
“The camaraderie among my coaching peers, the (coaching) associations, it ranks right up there with working with the kids,” said Wayne, an OHSBCA member for 40 years and the current Hall of Fame Banquet Director serving as one of his many roles in area hoops. “The game of basketball has given me so much and I like to give back to the game of basketball. I’ve just been blessed with a great family and great friends in the coaching ranks.”
Wayne’s tenure has seen plenty of icons pace the sidelines across from him, like Al Welch at Wayne Trace, Kirk Lehman at Tinora, Marv Retcher at Tinora and Ayersville, Dave Krauss at Patrick Henry and the late Ralph Ruffer at Fairview, the last of which joined the GMC coaching ranks the same year as Wayne in 1978.
Their words speak much better than mine as to just how important Wayne has been to the area, so I’ll add them here:
Kirk Lehman (Tinora 1984-93): “(Paul was) a great coach who was one of the hardest working people I know, but for me the best thing about Wayno was how he helped other coaches. He truly wanted the best for the coaching profession!”
Marv Retcher (Tinora 1977-82, Ayersville 1998-2001, 2005-09): “First of all, even in his early days his teams were well-coached. He always adapted ant that’s the sign of a great coach. The game changed a lot, the 3-point line changed the game a lot, but he was always able to get the most out of his players. He got his kids prepared as well as any coach I’ve ever been around.
“One of the characteristics that shows you’re a great coach is when you have a lot of influence on other coaches and coach Wayne definitely did. He was always willing to help other coaches ... (he’s) not only a great coach but a great guy and a great ambassador for basketball.”
Al Welch (Wayne Trace 1975-2008): “We battled each other many times with some really good teams. The thing about Paul was you knew his teams were always going to play good defense. I’ve seen both styles of Paul Wayne and he changed over (to more of a halfcourt game) to compete better later on, but he did what he needed to do to compete and to win.”
Kyle Tietje (Tinora girls basketball coach 2017-present, played vs. Wayne at Patrick Henry 2004-08): “Ever since I had the privilege of playing against Paul Wayne-coached teams in my high school days, I have always had the utmost respect for him as a coach. When I got the girls position at Tinora, I was a little intimidated to be coaching basketball with somebody who had been so successful throughout his career. As I got to know Paul better and started working with him, that intimidation quickly turned into appreciation. He was great not only to me personally but also to the girls basketball program as a whole. I can’t say enough how blessed I am to have spent the past four years learning from and working with one of the best.”
Dave Krauss (Stryker 1980-84, Patrick Henry 1984-2006): “We go way back, even when I was at Stryker, we played four years in a row in the district tournament. They shot the three better than anyone when he first started, it shows his creativity and his flexibility as a coach.
“The one thing I’ve always said about Paul, he was a self-made coach. He came from big schools as a high school kid, he wasn’t a basketball guy. He got into it because he got to Holgate and that’s the opportunity that was there. He learned the game from the grassroots and made himself into a heck of a coach. He’ll share with anyone at any time. He’s truly a coaches’ coach.”
From my perspective, I started as a part-timer in the sports department at the Crescent-News in 2012 and one of the first tournament games I ever covered was a Division IV sectional tournament doubleheader at Paulding High School with the opener featuring Wayne’s last squad at Holgate and one of Kevin Homier’s Continental squads.
All of 21 years old, I’d heard of the success Paul’s teams had and their fairly recent streak of regional runs but I’d also heard of the program’s propensity to slooooooow the game down.
I’d mark that sectional game as one of the more exciting I’ve seen in my time covering games, as a halfcourt shot from Continental nearly banked and bounced in to win it but did not fall.
The final score of that game?
20-18.
I’m sure there’s still fans from South Webster grumbling about the 30-28 slugfest in the Division IV state semifinals in 2004 or Canal Winchester Harvest Prep fans still scratching their heads as to how that 2007 Holgate team held them 30 points under their scoring average through four quarters.
But Paul didn’t care. His up-tempo Holgate teams in the 1980s scored 70 points regularly, including in regional wins over St. Henry in 1983 and Liberty-Benton in 1988.
Wayne knew that the name of the game came down to getting every last ounce out of the players on his roster, especially in the postseason. His Tiger teams reached regionals a staggering 13 times and seven of those times, Holgate lost to the eventual state champion or state runner-up.
Wayne coached successful regular-season teams like the 20-4 2003 regional squad or ones who struggled, like the 2002 squad that reached the regional finals despite entering the tournament with 11 losses.
“I’ve truly enjoyed these 41 years as head coach, each and every team and each and every player,” said Wayne, who cited a desire to spend more time with his wife Lisa and their two daughters. “The associations and friendships I’ve made through the coaching world, it’s just been a joy and a great ride.
“There’s been some up seasons, some down seasons but it’s been a fun ride.”
It sure has, Coach. Thanks for taking us with you.
