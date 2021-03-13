DAYTON — Where to start with a day like Saturday?
After a 2020 season full of lopsided wins and dominance and ultimately heartbreak, the 2021 season was just the opposite.
Napoleon cruised through nearly everyone a year ago in a 27-0 season but this season, the Cats found plenty of tests, whether in single-digit wins over Willard, Bryan, Perrysburg and Berlin Hiland or slow starts in the tournament against Toledo Central Catholic, Bryan and Norton or even their lone loss in two full seasons in December to D-I powerhouse Toledo Notre Dame.
But this season not only ended with the joy of a state title win, it was vintage Napoleon.
The Wildcats rolled up a 10-0 lead to start the game, an 8-0 run to seize control back early in the second quarter and an 11-2 run to start the second half that shut the door on McArthur Vinton County in a 76-44 exclamation point.
The defense, which allowed just 33 points per game all year long, held Vinton County 25 points below its scoring average, forced 15 turnovers and 34-percent shooting from a team that had no trouble scoring all year long (69.2 ppg).
After sophomore Sophie Chipps and junior Emma Pedroza combined for 20 of the Wildcats’ 46 points in the semifinals against Dayton Carroll, the seniors took over in the final.
Taylor Strock, the program’s leading scorer and icon, had an efficient but dominant performance with 6-of-7 shooting from the field, 8-of-10 from the line, 23 points, seven rebounds and an assist.
Caely Ressler came plenty close to a triple-double, tallying 18 points, eight rebounds and seven assists while unsung forward Kalli Helberg (3.7 ppg during season) went out in style with 16 points.
“That’s how Napoleon’s got to be,” said coach Corey Kreinbrink of Napoleon’s balanced win in the blowout. “It’s a blue-collar community, it’s a blue-collar school and we’ve got blue-collar kids and families. They just come and work … We’ve got kids that really just care about each other and they care about our community and that’s defined our success. Our roster’s filled with those kids so you know, that’s how we’re going to find success is by doing it together.”
“During the walkthrough we talked about how this is our last time putting on these Napoleon jerseys,” said Helberg. “It really made us emotional but we also knew we don’t really have a lot to lose. This is our last game so we just have to show up.”
Though the Napoleon crowd wasn’t quite able to invade UD Arena the way they did so many games a season ago, the families of players like Taylor Strock and Emma Pedroza and so many others got to share in the joy of state glory.
But another father got to join in the moment too.
Corey Kreinbrink’s father Gary, a stellar girls basketball coach in his own right for 34 years at Leipsic High School, has been a staple on the OHSAA Board of Directors and has served as the Northwest District Athletic Board’s Class A representative.
Though I’m sure he would have been perfectly satisfied watching from the stands, the elder Kreinbrink got a chance to do something few fathers ever get to do: award their son a state championship.
“So many things that we do, so many things I do as a coach is because of him,” said Corey after the game. “I’ve been coming to the state tournament, girls or boys, with him for over 25 years. It’s just surreal, like so many things. It’s just something you never really thought was possible and then it happens. It’s hard to put in words.”
Some other notes from the state tournament:
Earlier in the day, history was made when Berlin Hiland coach Dave Schlabach coached his final game in the D-III state championship game against Ottawa-Glandorf. The legendary coach guided the Hawks to their sixth state championship with a 45-25 triumph and leaves the program with a 689-99 record in 30 seasons with 17 state trips in his tenure.
Napoleon broke the Division II state championship game record with its 76 points, breaking Kettering Alter’s record from a 2016 win over Ottawa-Glandorf. It was just five points shy of breaking the all-division record set by Tipp City Bethel in 1986.
Speaking of records, Hiland holding O-G to 25 points marked the least points allowed in a D-III state championship game, breaking a 25-year-old record set by Cincinnati Wyoming.
Outside of maybe Cincinnati Notre Dame and a few Division I powerhouses, I’d have a hard time picking against Fort Loramie in girls basketball against anyone. The Redskins’ only loss this year came to Lima Bath, but Carla Siegel’s squad ripped through the year with an average margin of victory of 62-23. That didn’t change in the D-IV finals with a 60-26 whooping on McDonald that saw the Blue Devils record nearly as many turnovers (25) as total points (26).
And finally, on a personal note, so much has made us cynical over the last year and there’s only so many ways to call things ‘a storybook ending.’ I won’t say that I don’t care about the result of games but sometimes moments don’t always hit me the same as they might have in past years. But seeing Napoleon athletic director Andy Ham across the court start turning his arm in a circular motion above his head to lead the Wildcat crowd in unison in their “N-A-P-O-L-E-O-N” chant and the emotions a year in the making let out at long last was a moment that caught me up as well. I know how hard these kids have worked, I know the passion this community brings and even though it’s my job to put things in words, I don’t think even I have the words for how good this feels for Napoleon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.