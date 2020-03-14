Well, here we are.
With at least three weeks ahead of us with no sports action to report on the local scene and likely as long across the professional scene, we’re all in this boat together.
As big a sports fan as you might be reading this, the writers in this office share your lament about one of the greatest months of the year on the sports calendar being taken away.
We all look forward to March and April every year, from the chaos of March Madness to the serene beauty of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters.
It’s in our blood as sports fans to be primed for this time of year and to have it taken away so suddenly makes it that much harder to understand.
Which is why, as we go through this unprecedented time together, we in the Crescent-News sports department will try to do our best to bring both the most current updates on the ever-changing sports scene but also provide a chance to reminisce on our area’s stellar past.
Beginning this week, we will begin to run a series of features and stories on some of the greatest teams in our area in a variety of sports to help fill the absence of sports content currently in hiatus.
Teams like the 1992 Ayersville girls basketball team that went to state, the 1988 Archbold state champion football team and the 2013 Defiance Division II state championship team are just among the few teams on our list.
We are far from done compiling the list and would welcome as many contributions as possible, along with any photos of some teams from our area’s distant past that may not be as easily accessible.
These stories provide some of the fondest memories for fans across the area and across generations, serving as fuel for future teams to help bring that glory back to their programs and as fodder for the classic stories told among families over the decades.
I’ll be the first to admit that as a 27-year-old, I learned a lot just perusing the list of state qualifying teams in sports of all three seasons. Some of the area’s greats didn’t even reach the state tournament for one reason or another and those squads will also get their recognition in this series of stories we plan to provide.
We welcome the C-N sports community’s input and contributions to this project. Any content or ideas can be submitted to us via email at cnsports@crescent-news.com or physical copies of photos can be dropped off at our office at 724 West Second Street, Defiance. We can scan them into our system and return them to you.
Personally, I’m excited to undertake this opportunity to unearth some forgotten sports memories and learn the stories from the people who lived through the highest of highs the area sports scene has seen in our corner of the state.
