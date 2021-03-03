If I had submitted the play-by-play from Tuesday’s D-IV district semifinal between Hicksville and Toledo Christian to a screenwriter, they’d likely hand it back and tell me to lay off the dramatics a little.
The script behind Hicksville senior Landon Turnbull’s night and the Aces’ near-upset of Toledo Christian was nearly finished, complete with injury, foul trouble, unbelievable shots and a Willis Reed-esque effort from the 6-2 scoring sensation.
But cruelly, as sports often is, the chance for the upset was thwarted as Trevor Wensink’s 3-pointer cleared a block attempt by Turnbull and dropped through the net at the horn, ripping Hicksville’s hearts out.
Turnbull willed the Aces to stay with a potent TC squad that had eyes on revenge against Antwerp for a comeback victory in last year’s district finals, perfectly content with spoiling the Eagles’ plans at redemption.
I’ve been covering games for this newspaper for nearly 10 years now and I’m not sure if I’ve ever seen quite the grittiness I saw from Turnbull on Tuesday in any other game I’ve attended.
It’s one thing that Turnbull racked up 18 points in the second half alone, 30 for the game and hit clutch shot after clutch shot.
It’s another when you consider that for the entire fourth quarter and OT and about a minute and a half of the third period, Turnbull played through visible pain after getting an ankle rolled on. The senior waved off leaving his final game, visibly limping but still defending a myriad of TC scorers and nearly lifting the Aces to a win in regulation.
However, the more striking moment came in the chaos after the win.
With Eagle hero Trevor Wensink sprinting down court to celebrate with teammates after his game-winning 3-pointer, it would have been easy for the TC senior to be caught up with his teammates, fans and coaches.
But after the hugs and backslaps, Wensink made a beeline to a devastated Turnbull, who was doubled over near halfcourt. The two scorers, who combined for half a hundred, embraced in a moment of sportsmanship and humanity.
My eyes get misty as I think about the presence of mind by two kids that can barely even vote meeting in a combined moment of elation and agony.
“He just hit everything,” said Wensink of his counterpart. “He was amazing … We just did a good job of being tough and not letting him hitting shots bring us down.”
TC coach Dave McWhinnie, who’s seen plenty of talented scorers in his two decades as Eagle mentor, was effusive as well.
“That Turnbull kid was unreal. He just made shot after shot after shot and never let us get comfortable,” said McWhinnie. “I’ve never had a kid in a tournament game ever have a performance like that and for us to come out with a win, we’re very fortunate.”
The finish to such a stellar career seems so unfair, especially coupled with the way Turnbull’s freshman year finished. In 2018, Hicksville had top-seeded Crestview on the ropes before Javin Etzler hit a trey at the top of the key to beat the Aces 43-42 at the horn.
“We’ve won a lot of games and done a lot of things for the first time in a long time here at Hicksville,” said Aces coach Tony Tear. “He was a big part of how we did that. He’s a heck of a kid, a tough kid, you can go down the line with compliments for him.
“I just feel bad for him but I love him to death and everybody in Hicksville is certainly going to remember the kid and the player.”
It’s nights like these that make me love my job and also question why anyone would coach or play after that kind of heartbreak.
But it’s the love of the game that keeps coaches, players, fans and even sportswriters coming back for more.
It’s that love of the game that led Landon Turnbull and the Aces to the precipice of greatness.
And it’s that love of the game that makes me proud to have watched it.
