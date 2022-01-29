It’s hard to believe that in only a few short weeks, the time to crown state champions on the hardwood and on the mats will be coming with tournament time approaching in a month’s time.
That process begins this coming Sunday and the following Sunday with the girls and boys basketball tournament draws, respectively.
On Sunday, area squads will be sorted out into districts across Divisions II, III and IV in the girls postseason and learn just how their postseason paths will play out.
If you check out www.crescent-news.com on Sunday afternoon, you will find a full listing of dates, times, pairings and records for the sectionals in all three divisions featuring area teams.
In Division II, the sectional sites will see a field of Lima Bath, Bryan, Celina, Toledo Central Catholic, Defiance, Elida, Maumee, Napoleon, Toledo Rogers, Rossford, Toledo Scott, Lima Shawnee, St. Marys, Van Wert and Toledo Woodward play sectional contests at either Patrick Henry or Ayersville High Schools with the district qualifiers from the two sites advancing to play at ‘The Jungle’ in Paulding.
D-III has two different sites with area squads competing as Archbold, Delta, Evergreen, Liberty Center, Montpelier, Swanton and Wauseon will head north to sectionals at Sylvania Southview and Bowling Green High Schools before district play at Anthony Wayne. Fairview, Paulding, Ottawa-Glandorf and Tinora will join a group of squads moving south for sectional action at Lincolnview and Bluffton and districts at the Elida Fieldhouse.
Finally, Paulding will see more teams from the area at the Division IV sectional level, along with Bryan, as Antwerp, Ayersville, Edgerton, Edon, Fayette, Hicksville, Hilltop, North Central, Pettisville, Stryker and Wayne Trace will make up much of the district that competes at ‘The Dawg Pound’ at Defiance. Other D-IV squads like Continental, Holgate, Kalida, Miller City and Patrick Henry will feed into a different district at Van Wert High School and will start their sectional tourney treks at either Bluffton University or Van Buren High School.
Looking even further ahead, regional contests will continue to be played at Mansfield Senior for Division II, Lexington in Division III and Elida in Division IV.
The boys side will not feature much in the way of change as the Division II brackets will continue play at Lima Senior and Paulding with Bryan, Defiance, Napoleon and Wauseon joining seven other Western Buckeye League squads. Ohio Northern University’s Sports Arena will host districts once again.
As in the girls brackets, local squads will head north and south in the Division III districts. Archbold, Delta, Evergreen, Liberty Center and Swanton will join a 13-team field competintg at Springfield and Wauseon in sectionals and at Toledo Central Catholic’s Sullivan Center for districts while Fairview, O-G, Paulding, Tinora and Wayne Trace will play sectional games at Elida and Miller City before advancing to the Lima Senior District.
Finally, Napoleon and Bryan High Schools will welcome talented Division IV squads to sectionals with Antwerp, Ayersville, Edgerton, Edon, Fayette, Hicksville, Hilltop, Holgate, Montpelier, North Central, Pettisville and Stryker joining Toledo Emmanuel Christian and Toledo Christian in a district played at Defiance High School.
Continental, Kalida, Miller City and Patrick Henry will play their sectional games at Van Wert High School and Bluffton University and district qualifiers will tip off at the Elida Fieldhouse.
Here’s some other thoughts and observations from the area:
• If you didn’t read the news section first, make sure and check out Tim McDonough’s farewell column as Friday marked his final day at The Crescent-News after a decorated career of nearly 30 years with us.
If anyone thinks I do even a remotely good job at sportswriting and news gathering, don’t thank me, thank Tim. When I started out as a college sophomore part time at the C-N, I learned from among the best in the business and Tim was there to proofread my stories and was one of many that showed me how to do this job right and to do it well. I’m forever grateful for that but I’m more grateful to have had a resource and a friend in the office for going on 10 years now. I’ve heard more stories than I can count from Tim, some of them many times, and there’s never been a dud in any of them.
I’m sure you’ll all agree when I say I wish Tim well in his next step in life, along with a wish of good luck to his beloved Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.
• Though the snow on the ground still makes baseball seem far off, the ACME Baseball Congress provided some news on Thursday as the 2022 state tournament will be held at St. Henry High School on July 16-18. After last year’s tournament was held at Elida’s Ed Sandy Field, defending ACME state champions Defiance will look to go a little further south in six months’ time.
• Also on the baseball trail, schedules have been assembled for schools across the area with the first day of the spring sports season set for March 26. Defiance has always challenged itself with games in the non-conference and in the rugged WBL and this year is no different but one game jumps out especially.
As part of a Prep Baseball Report Showcase at Defiance High School on Saturday, April 30, the Bulldogs will match up with Division II Tallmadge High School at around 1 p.m. The suburb of Akron may not have much in the way of familiarity to many but the scheduled game is only the second-ever meeting between the two schools. The first? Oh, just the Division II state semifinals in 2002, which was one of the most infamous games in school history as a DHS squad led by future MLB All-Star Chad Billingsley played six scoreless innings with the Blue Devils at Cooper Stadium in Columbus. Billingsley struck out 14 in the game and allowed just three hits, but one was a solo home run in the top of the seventh that proved to be enough in a 1-0 heartbreaker.
• Back to the hardwood quickly, as the Napoleon Eagles Aerie No. 4428 showed some serious generosity recently with a $10,000 donation to the Toledo Glass City Basketball Club. The team, coached by Napoleon grad Freddie Zamora, won the Premier Basketball League title in an undefeated first season a year ago and will tip off a second season in The Basketball League on March 5 in Kentucky against the Owensboro Thoroughbreds. Glass City had former Defiance College guard Allen Tigner and former Defiance High School star Katwan Singleton on its roster a season ago.
• If you thought Kadie Hempfling’s career at Ottawa-Glandorf was decorated, the former Titan star has continued her hard-working career at the Division I level. Hempfling was a three-time all-Ohioan and WBL Player of the Year at O-G, graduated as the school’s all-time leading scorer and helped lead the school to the state tournament in all four seasons. How do you top that? By becoming the 29th 1,000-point scorer at Bowling Green State University, a two-time team captain and joining an exclusive club of 14 players with at least 100 career starts.
Hempfling, a psychology pre-med major, is also only the second player in Falcon history to reach 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 300 assists in a career as BG fights for a spot in the MAC Tournament with a 9-7 mark this year (4-3 MAC).
