When late November comes around, it’s always time to reminisce and remind ourselves about what we’re thankful for and appreciative of in our lives.
Sometimes it can be little things, like our spouse remembering our favorite flavor of coffee/ice cream/etc. and surprising us with it.
Sometimes it can be big things, like getting a renewed chance to spend time with loved ones after a health scare or a falling-out.
Sometimes it can be happenstance things, like happening to wake up to see a particularly poignant sunrise or reading just the right phrase or sentence at a time that strikes you in a moving way.
Sometimes it can be concrete things, like getting a raise or promotion at work that allows you to do something that you’d dreamed of for a logn time.
Any way it happens, it’s never a bad thing to take some time, even just a moment, and appreciate the things that are around us that we are thankful for.
I can’t speak for anyone else, so I’ll just fill you in on a few things that I’ve got some gratitude for:
• I’m thankful for Ohio State and Michigan taking care of business on Saturday afternoon to preserve their unbeaten records and each taking an 11-0 record into The Game this upcoming week in Columbus.
Though Maryland and Illinois tried their hardest to put a blemish on what’s basically a quarterfinal for the College Football Playoff, both the Buckeyes and Wolverines did what they had to do to win and set up just the second meeting of unbeaten teams in the rivalry and the first since the legendary No. 1 vs. No. 2 meeting in Columbus in 2006.
• I’m thankful that, for the most part, weather cooperated with our football and fall sports coverage as the season concluded in recent weeks. Obviously the chilliness and snow from this past weekend on the gridiron wasn’t the best to be out in, but when you don’t have to think about handwarmers and scarves and extra layers every single week, it’s not a bad thing.
• I’m thankful for all the athletes, coaches and administrators that helped make this another great fall sports season and for those in the upcoming winter sports season that have already reached out. So much of what gets done during these seasons can get overlooked or minimized when box scores and spreadsheets gain the most attention, but at the end of the day, these kids are given the opportunity to shine and grow as people in a setting created by countless dedicated individuals.
• I’m thankful for, no matter how stressed I might be or how badly my day might be going, the feeling I get to experience when my five-month-old son looks up at me and smiles and laughs. It’s the kind of thing that never gets old.
Happy Thanksgiving to all our readers and sports fans in the Crescent-News coverage area and may all the things in your life that you’re thankful for be made that much more meaningful!
In case you’re looking for some more news, here’s a few bits of info:
• I don’t know who I need to send the petition to, but the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry needs only one minor improvement, in my opinion. For those who watched the USC-UCLA 48-45 thriller on Saturday night, the visual of both teams wearing their home colors and the aesthetic beauty of it was striking.
My case: have Ohio State wear their scarlet jerseys and Michigan their blue jerseys when they square off each November. It’s 2022, there’s no reason that one has to wear white. That rule came from when black-and-white television made it a necessity for one team to wear white so viewers could tell the difference. It wouldn’t cheapen or detract from the game or the series’ storied history, only a better looking product for the sport’s best rivalry.
• Speaking of the Buckeyes, if you haven’t already, make sure and find any content you can on OSU senior wide receiver Kamryn Babb’s touchdown catch late in the game against Indiana. There’s been great articles and video features on Babb’s touchdown, which was the inspirational peak to a career that has been marred by four torn ACLs in college that has wiped out the Buckeye’s career. But his message of faith, perseverance and positive attitude is something we can all appreciate and draw inspiration from.
