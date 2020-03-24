It’s got to feel weird already.
It’s late March and what should have been one of the greatest four-day periods in the sports calendar should have taken place this past Thursday through Sunday.
Of course I’m referring to the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament, with its buzzer-beaters and upsets, wall-to-wall games from noon until past midnight for four consecutive days — a hoops addict’s dream.
Of course, if you’re reading this in March 2020, you obviously know why I used the term “should have been” earlier because the rapidly-growing COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the NCAA men’s and women’s tournaments and basically every sporting event on the calendar.
In that time, I decided to utilize Twitter and its poll function to create a bracket of the area’s best all-time coaches, not an easy task I might add.
After putting our heads together and listing off all of the coaches in the C-N coverage area, we whittled things down to the 35 coaches we thought were tops across all sports and put together a bracket.
The first three matchups that were posted were play-in games against three of the bracket’s four top seeds: former Archbold girls basketball and volleyball coach Char Sharp, current Defiance baseball skipper Tom Held, retired Kalida boys hoops legend Dick Kortokrax and Ayersville icon Craig McCord.
Bill Gase, the former Wauseon baseball coach from 1989-2000, defeated current Tinora head volleyball coach and former Defiance and Patrick Henry mentor Bretta Hagerty by a 52.7-47.3 percent margin in the opening play-in game, with Gase moving on to face Char Sharp in the first round of the tournament. This was fun to watch from the Twitter perspective as both Hagerty and Gase’s backers pushed the voting margin back and forth before things were decided.
In the second matchup, the dean of current hoops coaches, Tinora boys coach Paul Wayne, picked up a convincing win against former Swanton girls hoops mentor Betty Jo Hansbarger by an 84-16 percent margin of 469 votes cast. Wayno, a state champion and 13-time district titlist, will now face off against Tom Held in an absolute dandy of a first-round matchup.
Before I go any further, I should also point out that, aside from the four top seeds, every other spot on the bracket was randomized by a computer. I did not plan on any of the upcoming tough matchups or seed this in any other way.
Finally, a pair of NWOAL girls basketball mentors faced off in the third play-in game. Wauseon prevailed for the second time in as many tries as former hoops coach Brad Myers (1989-2013) and his 1997 state title were enough to down the late Rick Schwiebert of Patrick Henry (1985-2007) and his three state tourney trips by a 59.7 to 40.3 percent margin of 491 votes cast. Myers will now face off with Craig McCord in the first round.
With all that said, I want to urge you to log on to Twitter if you have an account and to create one if you don’t already have one if you want to vote in the polls this week for the first round of our tournament. I’ll list the matchups below.
To vote in the polls, log into Twitter and search @crescentsports if you don’t already follow our account. Then just find the tweet that has a poll in it and vote! The poll will be open until 5 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon after which I’ll announce the next round of brackets.
This should be a very fun way to get communities engaged and get a chance to look back on some of the best and brightest to patrol the sidelines for our area.
Here’s the first-round of matchups:
Clipboard Region
Char Sharp (Archbold volleyball head coach, 1975-2001, 617 victories, 17 NWOAL titles, state titles in 1978, 1981 and 1998, state runner-up in 1979, 1980, 1982, 1983, state semifinalist in 1975, 1976, 1989, 1991 and 1995; Archbold girls basketball head coach 1975-88, 203-87 record, four NWOAL titles, state final four in 1982) vs. Bill Gase (Wauseon baseball head coach 1989-2000, 164-108 record, 1995 state champion, 1994 state semifinalist).
Charles Buckenmeyer (Napoleon head football coach 1948-50, 1952-77, 209-48-9 record, seven undefeated seasons, 18 NWOAL titles) vs. Mark Emans (Wauseon football coach 1990-2010, 118-99 at Wauseon, 1993 state champions, three NWOAL titles, 43-19 at Lake 2013-2019).
Doug Krauss (Archbold head basketball coach 1985-2018, 561-219 record, 1996 state runner-up, state semifinalist in 2003, 2005, 2006 and 2017, 18 NWOAL titles) vs. Tim Atkinson (Liberty Center cross country coach 2008-present, three straight girls state titles 2011-13, 2010 girls state runner-up).
Greg Inselmann (Defiance baseball coach 1981-98 (303-85 record), Patrick Henry head coach 2000-08 (153-40), state titles in 1992 and 2008, state semifinalist in 2002) vs. Bill Inselmann (Patrick Henry head football coach from 1991-2013 and 2016-present, 232-81 record, 2005 state champion, state semifinalist in 2004, 2007, 2009, 2016 and 2019, 12 NWOAL titles).
Halftime Speech Region
Dick Kortokrax (head basketball coach at Fort Jennings 1960-62 (26-18), Ottoville 1962-74 (199-82) and Kalida 1974-89 and 1990-2016 (665-271), state-record 890 wins, 1981 state champion, state runner-up in 1988, 2008, state semifinalist in 1980) vs. Dave Hansbarger (Swanton head football coach from 1972-1995, 147-91-4, five NWOAL titles).
Dan English (Fairview girls basketball coach 1983-1996 (271-42) and Evergreen girls coach from 2000-03 (44-19), 1989 state champion, state runner-up in 1991, 1993 and 1995, nine GMC titles) vs. Hobie Krouse (Montpelier football coach from 1964-81, 86-77-5, 1973 state runner-up).
Rex Lingruen (Liberty Center head football coach from 1985-2016, 254-104 record, 1997 state champion, state runner-up in 1993, state semifinalists in 1992, 1999, 2000, six NWOAL titles) vs. John Downey (Archbold head football coach from 1979-2008, 222-99 record, 1988 state champion, 1982 state runner-up, state semifinalist in 1980, 1987, 1990, seven NWOAL titles).
Joe Frank (Archbold softball coach 2002-16, 334-86 record, state semifinalists in 2004, 2010, 12 NWOAL titles including 11 straight, 34 years as varsity boys basketball assistant, 41-8 in two seasons as head coach) vs. Scoop Miller (Archbold girls basketball coach 1999-2008, 175-64 record, 2002 state runner-up, two NWOAL titles, Fayette girls basketball coach 2015-18, 62-13 record, Archbold baseball coach 1999-2008, 190-76 record, 2005 state champions, four NWOAL titles).
Whistle Region
Tom Held (head baseball coach at Elmwood 1988-90 (39-29), Bryan 1991-98 (164-44) and Defiance 1999-present (526-94), state champion in 2013, 2015 and 2016, state semifinalist in 1991, 2002, 2010, 14 WBL titles, seven NWOAL titles) vs. Paul Wayne (head basketball coach at Holgate 1978-2013 (496-336) and Tinora 2016-present (38-55), 2004 state champion, 2007 state semifinalist, eight GMC titles, 13 regional appearances).
Lee Himmeger (Ayersville boys basketball coach from 1957-80, 350-198 record, state champions in 1957, 1961, state semifinalist in 1962, three unbeaten seasons, 68-game regular-season win streak 1959-62, six GMC titles) vs. Tom Wagner (Pettisville track and cross country coach 1982-2018, 1991 boys track state title).
Dave Kleman (Ottoville girls basketball coach 1992-2019, 532-127 record, state runner-up in 2005, 2018, state semifinalist in 1993, 1996, 2005, 2007, 2013, 2017, 2018, 2019, 12 PCL titles) vs. Ken Burgei (Wauseon boys basketball coach 1983-2008, 322-242 record, 1994 state runner-up, five NWOAL titles).
Bob Olwin (Fairview head football coach 1995-2007, 212-69 career record from 1979-2017, 2020-present, 11 playoff trips, seven GMC titles) vs. Bruce Schlosser (Holgate girls basketball coach 1991-2003, state runner-up in 2001, 2003, six GMC titles).
Timeout Region
Craig McCord (Ayersville football coach from 1976-2003, 209-80-2 record, 1986 state runner-up, 12 GMC titles, eight playoff trips, Ayersville girls basketball coach 1977-80, 1989-03, 2016-18, 213-198 record, 1992 state runner-up, Defiance College women’s basketball interim coach 2011-12 (11-15) vs. Brad Myers (Wauseon girls basketball coach 1989-2013, 367-159, 1997 state champion, state semifinalist in 1998, eight NWOAL titles).
Brent Renollet (Tinora baseball coach from 1999-present, 381-159 record, 2014 state champion, four straight state tournaments (2011-14), eight GMC titles, head basketball coach at Evergreen (1990-93, 21-45) and Tinora (1993-98, 49-56) vs. Kenny Krouse (Tinora head football coach 1998-present, 161-80 record, 11 playoff trips, nine GMC titles, state semifinalist in 2014, 2015).
Kirk Lehman (head boys basketball coach at Tinora (1984-1993, 112-85), Rossford (1994-2003, 172-103) and Defiance (2003-present, 254-145), 2015 state champions, five WBL championships) vs. Al Welch (Wayne Trace boys basketball coach 1975-2008, 540-208 record, 1991 state champions, state semifinalist in 1987, 2001, 2008, 22 GMC titles, seven straight from 1996-2002).
Dave Krauss (head boys basketball coach at Stryker (1981-85, 59-35) and Patrick Henry (1985-2006, 308-190), 1997 state champion, 1992 state runner-up, six NWOAL titles) vs. Barb Short (Archbold softball coach 1976-97, 348-98 record, state champions in 1982, 1984 and 1986, state runner-up in 1985, state semifinalist in 1980, 1987, nine NWOAL titles in first 10 years league sponsored sport).
