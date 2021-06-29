I don’t go back and read stories I’ve written.
With the exception of checking a stat or an anecdote for research purposes, I rarely just go through the files and peruse my own writing.
That may partly stem from me just not wanting to see any typos or mistakes or turns of phrase that were wrong or could have been done better. It may also be just a sense that I’m too busy to keep looking back and that the carousel never really stops in the sports world, keeping us spinning and holding on as the whirlwind of fall, winter and spring keeps churning.
And as I sat on my front porch on Sunday afternoon with a cold beverage and my laptop on my knees, I didn’t have any plans on going back through my writing.
However, as I looked at the Cleveland Indians logo on my T-shirt, somehow my brain put one and one together and a memory flashed back to me.
Seven years ago, right around this time of year, I got to meet Marie Hostettler.
Then all of 98 years old, Marie was the subject of a story I was assigned as an area resident that had a large assortment of Indians memorabilia and a fiercely loyal fanhood.
She had plenty of family there with her that day in July 2014 and plenty of gear with Chief Wahoo and other Cleveland iconography; bobbleheads, ballcaps and all.
She wasn’t the most talkative as I sat in a chair next to her asking questions.
It wasn’t one of her better days, her family explained.
As a 22-year-old finishing up his senior year of college and learning just how tough balancing a new full-time position at the paper and a full semester of classes can be, I’m sure it wasn’t one of mine either.
I don’t remember the questions I asked that day and aside from reading back through that story on Sunday, I couldn’t have recalled the answers.
But I’ll never forget writing it.
At first, I thought the story would be a nice feature in the B section, giving sports fans a unique bit of reading on a summer afternoon.
Then I found out it would be running on the front page, above the fold, as a special interest story.
It may not have been a huge deal in the long run, but that day, I was walking on air and racked with nerves at the same time.
“A front page story? What a cool feeling,” was one thought in my head.
“Wait, a front page story? You could have done so much better, asked better questions, written a snappier lead. That family has a really interesting story and you’re going to screw it up,” was the other.
The story went to print that July 15 day like any other story. I threw my metaphorical hands up and thought, “Well nothing we can do about it now, it’s as good as it’s going to be.”
My then-girlfriend, now wife, made a sweet Instagram post saying how proud of me she was that I got on the front page that makes me smile even nearly a decade later.
But what I didn’t expect was the small envelope waiting on my desk in the office a few days later.
It wasn’t expensive stationery or fancy cardstock, just a normal business envelope with a stamp and handwritten recipient and return addresses and pieces of flowered notepad pages enclosed and folded inside.
Those pages were written by one of Marie’s daughters on behalf of their family, gushing about how much they appreciated what I’d written and what it meant to celebrate her.
There’s no way they’d know that those same pages still reside in my desk drawer to this day.
I haven’t spoken to them since then as my life and career have gone forward and, to my regret, I never reached out in May 2018 when Marie passed away at her home, with all her Indians gear, at the age of 102.
I didn’t reach out because I’d forgotten about the story. I’d kept those pages in my drawer but just hadn’t opened that drawer and had those memories flash back until after she’d passed away.
I don’t hold onto every kind word or compliment I receive in this job, just like I try not to hold onto the criticisms or the occasional mean words that make their way over to my email inbox.
This also isn’t some roundabout way of asking for more nice emails or compliments, I’m certainly fine in that department.
What it all boils down to for me is that taking the time to think of the good things, be it for just a moment or for much longer, is worth much more than you’d think.
The good times and the kind words can be just the shot in the arm — no COVID pun intended — that make a rough day less tough to deal with.
And when you do have those good moments, take those moments and be present in them to appreciate them.
Once they’re gone, you don’t have to forget them either.
Just stick them in your desk drawer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.