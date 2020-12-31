In past years, we’ve used the final 2020 sports edition as a chance to put down some thoughts on the past year and sprinkle in a few New Year’s cliches.
I think with the way 2020 has gone, there’s really no need to go over just how lucky we are to be here and what we’ve all gone through.
Instead, I thought it better to point out the thing that will kick off 2021, hopefully in a positive way — the College Football Playoff.
Much has been made of the war of words between Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and the Ohio State fan base at large in recent weeks.
Whether it was Swinney’s (gasp) No. 11 rating for Ohio State in the coaches’ poll, his needling comments about the Buckeyes’ six games not being enough to qualify for the Playoff and general trolling of one of the most widespread — and vocal — fan bases in college sports, there’s no love lost between the two.
And that’s not even factoring in the trump card of a 4-0 record against the Buckeyes in Swinney’s back pocket.
Some of it is a bit far-fetched, I’ll admit. For example, Swinney submits that Ohio State is at an advantage with less games played because they haven’t gone through the physical rigors of 11 games like Clemson or Notre Dame.
Swinney also noted that film study might be a bit easier because Ohio State has less games played and that the Buckeyes would have 11 games worth of film to study.
OSU offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson amusingly clapped back, jokingly tweeting that he and his wife recently shared their 25th wedding anniversary but that Wilson was “stuck in the office burning the midnight oil” with game tape from Clemson’s Sept. 19 game against FCS opponent The Citadel.
This is what’s fun about sports. The teasing, the prodding, the firing up of two teams and fan bases ahead of the biggest game of the year.
I can understand the appeal of the buttoned-up, stoic approach and respecting your opponent and taking it one game at a time and any other coaching cliche out there.
But at the end of the day, this is college sports and they’re playing a game.
My all-time favorite college football coach is Steve Spurrier. I’m a little young to have enjoyed the Fun and Gun in its heyday of the early 1990s but the clips and quotes of his legendary trash talk have made him one of my favorites.
“You can’t spell Citrus without U-T” is one, a swipe against Florida’s rival Tennessee and QB Peyton Manning. “You know what FSU stands for, don’t you? Free Shoes University” is another that makes me crack a smile.
Of course that doesn’t mean players should go over the line with dirty hits or cheating plays, that’s an entire world away.
But at the end of the day, they’re just words.
Having said that, I think Swinney’s comments by and large are fairly easy to shoot down.
One, criticizing a team’s lack of games during a global pandemic isn’t the greatest look, as schools are trying this crazy thing called looking out for their athletes’ safety.
Two, there’s literal quotes from Swinney before the season saying that he had no issue with a team making the playoff with less games. “Shoot, in a year like this, no. It’s a crazy year. Who knows how many games anybody is going to have?”
Am I outraged that a coach said something contradictory in the process of stumping for his team or conference?
No, of course not.
Frankly, I’ll save the outrage for Swinney’s 2014 comments that “As far as paying players, professionalizing college athletics, that’s where you lose me. I’ll go do something else, because there’s enough entitlement in this world as it is.”
I don’t know if he still feels the exact same way six years later but the fact that he had no qualms signing a $93 million contract that will pay him between $9 and $10 million per year smells of hypocrisy to me.
At the end of the day, I’m a viewer and a fan, just like you. Those who applauded Ryan Day’s apparent comments that he wanted to put 100 points on Michigan shouldn’t get too riled up when another coach says something on the other side of the coin.
I don’t know what the final score will be and I don’t know what the impact of six or 11 games will have in the playoff but there’s one thing I know for sure.
This is going to be fun.
• Though the basketball history is long and storied in this area and specifically in the Western Buckeye League, 2020 saw a historic moment for the league. Former Elida all-Ohioan and Purdue University record-holder Dakota Mathias was signed to a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers early this month and on Sunday, the former WBL star made his NBA debut in the Sixers’ 118-94 loss in Cleveland.
Mathias hit two 3-pointers and three field goals overall for eight points, becoming the first WBL player to ever score a point in the NBA. Mathias will likely see most of his time in the G-League this season but the NBA club is pretty exclusive and it’s awesome to see an area face make it big.
• For those who woke up this morning feeling much older than their age, well, this news isn’t going to help.
Bill Bohren, 86, was approved at the Dec. 18 board meeting at Vienna Mathews High School as the next head football coach for the program, located just north of Youngstown. Bohren has been in coaching since 1968 and has a 295-171-6 record at 11 different schools.
The spry sideliner made a stop in the six-county area on his coaching journey, tallying a 24-12-3 record in three seasons at Ottawa-Glandorf from 1971-74.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.