As I walked through the fence near the visiting team’s entrance to Fred J. Brown Stadium at Defiance High School on Monday evening, one noise caught my attention on a relatively quiet dusk.
It wasn’t the small amount of chatter from across the field in the football parking lot as more and more vehicles drove through the complex.
It wasn’t the birds chirping or a dog barking on a cloudy but calm evening before the rain came.
It was a hum.
It took a second to figure out where it was coming from before I realized it was the sound of the stadium lights as they illuminated an empty field.
I noticed it too when I came back around to get a photo of the DHS baseball and softball fields, with their scoreboards reading “2-0-2-0” in the innings section, honoring the senior class of 2020 instead of recording their exploits on the diamonds.
That hum is something rarely heard. After all, why would it be?
If those lights are on at Defiance High School, or Ayersville High School, or Paulding High School or any other school in the area, their hum is generally drowned out by the laughter of children, the applause and cheering of fans and the cracking of pads or the ‘ting’ of a ball off an aluminum bat.
The class of 2020 has been through plenty in the last few weeks, going from a winter season as normal, a hoops and wrestling tourney trail cut short just before the finish and now for spring athletes, the last go-round just ripped away.
The news, once Gov. DeWine announced the closing of schools, was inevitable. School administrators were informed Monday night of the cancellation of the 2020 spring season, with official news coming today.
It’s the kind of news no one wants, everyone expects and stings all the same, no matter when it’s received.
One of my go-to questions for area athletes in the senior spotlights we do at The Crescent-News every season is how competing in their final season, the final time they put on a uniform for their school, motivates them and inspires them to perform.
The answers are always unique but it’s always apparent that senior year is different. There’s a buzz when a talented group of kids is going to be back for one more go-round, perhaps to achieve a postseason title that eluded them the year before.
Sometimes it’s a small group that’s weathered the storm of uncertainty in underclassman years, sometimes it’s a track athlete knowing that with one year left, that half-second that needs shaved off or that inch higher to be jumped can be met and their dreams can come true.
It’s heartbreaking to see what’s been taken away from these kids. None of them did anything to deserve the cruelty the coronavirus pandemic has dealt.
The correct move was to cancel the season. With schools not being allowed to open to students, it’s hard to justify competition and traveling to different counties when things are far from settled.
Believe me, I’d love to be out on a chilly, windy April weekday blowing on my hands to keep them warm if it meant these kids could take the diamond or the track or tennis court to compete in the sports they both love and have worked so hard for.
It doesn’t make it any less fair.
It may seem trivial, too, to turn on some lights for 40 minutes because it obviously doesn’t come close to fixing what’s been broken for the class of 2020 and the rest of the area’s hundreds of spring athletes that have now had 25 percent of their athletic eligibility stripped away.
But I don’t think so.
I welcomed submissions of photos of stadiums, tracked some down from various schools and took a couple myself. The overwhelming outreach on social media to help share in these moments for area athletes was a sight to see.
The same communities that put their arms around these kids to help them succeed when games are being played are reaching those arms around those kids right now to let them know their importance.
Anyway, I don’t remember the last time I ever heard the lights hum like that.
Even as early as I get to games I’m covering, there’s still people in the stadium getting things prepared and a small din of noise that drowns out the hum as I make my way to the press box.
Not Monday night.
If it wasn’t so heartbreaking, it would have been so peaceful.
